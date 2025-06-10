Brooke Shields' Podcast Interview 'Mocking' Meghan Markle Removed From King Charles' Goddaughter's Website After Actress Claimed She Made 'Rude' Comments About Duchess
During a recent appearance on King Charles' goddaughter India Hicks' podcast, Brooke Shields criticized Meghan Markle over a childhood story she told.
Now, a week after its release and subsequent backlash, the episode has been quietly removed from Hicks' Substack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Too Precious'
During the deleted interview, Shields, 60, recalled thinking Markle, 43, was being too "precious" and too "serious" on a 2024 SXSW panel they were on together, entitled "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," which was hosted by Katie Couric.
Shields told Hicks: "Katie asks the first question to Meghan, and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women.
"She starts telling a story about how when she was 11, and she keeps saying, 'Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women.'
"And she said, 'I didn't think only women washed dishes. It wasn't fair. So I wrote to the company.'"
Shields continued: "She kept saying she was 11!
"She wrote to the company, they changed the text, they changed the commercial.
"It was just too precious, and I was like, they're not going to want to sit here for 45 minutes and listen to anybody be precious or serious."
The Blue Lagoon star said she interrupted Markle in an effort to break up the "serious" tone the duchess' story was bringing to the panel.
Shield Lightens the Mood
She explained: "I go, 'Excuse me, I'm so sorry, I've got to interrupt you there for one minute.' I was trying not to be rude, but I wanted to be funny because it was so serious."
Shields told the audience, "I just want to give everybody here a context as to how we're different. When I was 11, I was playing a prostitute," in reference to her breakout role in 1978's controversial hit film Pretty Baby.
The 60-year-old noted after her joke, "the place went insane," and everyone was "more relaxed."
Backlash
While Shields gave a seemingly harmless take on Markle's anecdote being too "serious" for the panel, the video clip has since been removed from Hicks' Substack and now directs to a "page not found" message on the site.
The removal appeared to follow intense backlash towards Shields from the former Suits star's fans online.
One X user accused Shields of being "so jealous of Meg’s story about how, at 11, she changed the world just by writing a letter" and said they were "shocked that Brooke isn't embarrassed."
Another claimed the video was removed "because Brooke sounded drunk and the conversation was racist."
They added: "She went out of her way to interrupt a woman of color because the story was 'too precious,' which was also infantilizing her."
Meanwhile, other users came out in support of Shields and accused Markle of being a "con artist" and "a rabid bully who wants to silence anyone who expresses an opinion or exposes her for a vacuous grifting fraud."