Brooke Shields' Podcast Interview 'Mocking' Meghan Markle Removed From King Charles' Goddaughter's Website After Actress Claimed She Made 'Rude' Comments About Duchess

During the deleted interview, Shields, 60, recalled thinking Markle, 43, was being too "precious" and too "serious" on a 2024 SXSW panel they were on together, entitled "Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," which was hosted by Katie Couric.

Shields told Hicks: "Katie asks the first question to Meghan, and she talks about how at a young age, she was already advocating for women.

"She starts telling a story about how when she was 11, and she keeps saying, 'Well, when I was 11, I saw this commercial and they were talking about how washing dishes was for women.'

"And she said, 'I didn't think only women washed dishes. It wasn't fair. So I wrote to the company.'"