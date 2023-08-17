From 'Slumber Party' to Splitsville: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Whirlwind Romance Timeline After Cheating, Toxic Marriage Rumors Leads to Breakup
October 2016: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's First Meeting
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met in the singer's "Slumber Party" music video where the Iranian-American model appeared as her singer's love interest.
November 2016: They Sparked Dating Rumors
Spears and Asghari sparked dating rumors after the suave fitness trainer posted a photo of himself having a cozy moment with the Toxic singer in a restaurant. He deleted the snap a few hours later.
January 2017: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Made Relationship Instagram Official
Following months of speculations, Spears made their relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of the hunk with his arm around her shoulder. She shared the update after a source told People they had spent time getting to know each other.
The Gimme More hitmaker revealed in a January 2017 radio interview that their relationship was almost a missed connection since she only contacted him five months after their first meeting.
"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," she said. "He's just a really fun, funny person."
April 2019: Beau Supported Britney Spears Amid Mental Health Treatment
Spears had always referred to Asghari as her "rock" amid the issues in her personal and private life. In April 2019, the chart-topping singer admitted herself into a facility to undergo an "all-encompassing wellness treatment" for her mental health problems, and her beau played a massive role in her recovery.
"There is no question that Sam is great for Britney. He has a very positive influence on her," a source said at that time. "He is very motivated to stay healthy and fit, and they often work out together."
July 2019: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut
After years of dating, Spears and Asghari marked their first film premiere together as a couple on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood red carpet. They made fans giggle by posing for photos together and kissing in front of the cameras at the event.
September 2021: Sam Asghari Proposed to Britney Spears
On September 12, 2021, the 29-year-old Black Monday star popped the question to Spears and shared their engagement with the world through his manager, Brandon Cohen.
He confirmed Asghari and Spears' plans to wed in a statement, adding that his talent gave the performer a new ring made by jeweler Roman Malayev.
"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them," Cohen continued.
April 2022: Britney Spears Announced Pregnancy
The pop princess surprised her followers with the news that she and Asghari had tied the knot and were expecting their first child together.
In an Instagram post, Spears said her "husband" called her "food pregnant" but clarified in the end that she was indeed having a baby.
May 2022: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Lost Their Baby
While fans wondered whether the pregnancy announcement was true, a heartbreaking development the following month confirmed that Spears and Asghari lost their baby in a tragic miscarriage.
"It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," they wrote in their joint statement. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news."
June 9, 2022: Couple Tied the Knot!
The longtime couple finally rang the bell in an intimate wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. They welcomed 60 guests who celebrated their special day with them, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Drew Barrymore.
March 31, 2023: Rumors About Marital Issues Emerged
Spears and Asghari sparked split rumors after they went out sans-wedding rings. The personal trainer's representative dismissed the claims and clarified that the couple was not having marital issues.
According to Cohen, Asghari only took off his ring because he was filming a movie. He did not share the exact film the personal trainer was working on, but he revealed in November 2022 that he landed a role in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness.
August 16, 2023: Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Broke Up
Only a few months after the initial split rumors emerged, NBC News and People reported that Spears and Asghari called it quits after 14 months of marriage.
A source said in a text message that the split was "the best for Spears" but did not mention what caused their separation. On the other hand, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ Asghari confronted Spears regarding the rumors that she had stepped out on him.
Other unnamed insiders said Asghari had moved out of their house already and would soon file for divorce.