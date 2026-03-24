EXCLUSIVE: Battered Britney Spears 'Agrees to Therapy' to Avoid Rehab and Another Brutal Conservatorship

She was taken to a hospital for testing before being booked into a cell in the early hours of March 5 and released three hours later. Authorities are also examining the Adderall found in her possession.

The incident comes four years after a judge ended the conservatorship that controlled her finances and personal life for 13 years – an arrangement she long criticized as invasive and restrictive.

A source close to Britney told us: "There is a real sense that Britney Spears is reliving the trauma of her conservatorship – this situation has shaken her badly and brought back fears of losing control over her life again."

The insider added: "What might seem like a routine legal matter to others feels, to her, like something that could spiral into a loss of freedom, and that is why she is now agreeing to therapy as a way to show she is taking this seriously without stepping into rehab."