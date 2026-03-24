EXCLUSIVE: Battered Britney Spears 'Agrees to Therapy' to Avoid Rehab and Another Brutal Conservatorship
March 24 2026, Published 4:53 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Britney Spears is said to have agreed to therapy in a bid to avoid rehab and the specter of another conservatorship, as the singer grapples with mounting anxiety following the recent DUI arrest that has reignited fears over her independence.
Spears, 44, was seized by cops near her home in Thousand Oaks, California, on March 4 after allegedly swerving between lanes.
Spears Agrees To Therapy Following DUI Arrest
She was taken to a hospital for testing before being booked into a cell in the early hours of March 5 and released three hours later. Authorities are also examining the Adderall found in her possession.
The incident comes four years after a judge ended the conservatorship that controlled her finances and personal life for 13 years – an arrangement she long criticized as invasive and restrictive.
A source close to Britney told us: "There is a real sense that Britney Spears is reliving the trauma of her conservatorship – this situation has shaken her badly and brought back fears of losing control over her life again."
The insider added: "What might seem like a routine legal matter to others feels, to her, like something that could spiral into a loss of freedom, and that is why she is now agreeing to therapy as a way to show she is taking this seriously without stepping into rehab."
Shadows of the Conservatorship
Other sources said Britney had been resisting calls to enter a formal treatment program, fearing it could echo the narrative that once justified her conservatorship.
One said: "She sees rehab as a slippery slope – something that could be used against her. Therapy feels like a safer middle ground where she can show accountability without giving up autonomy."
Britney's recent arrest has prompted renewed scrutiny from both law enforcement and those within her inner circle, with reports she had dismissed sober coaches in the weeks leading up to the incident.
Those close to her said the episode has intensified concerns about how her behavior might be interpreted by authorities.
A friend said: "Britney understands that this is not something that will just disappear – there are legal consequences, and that realization has made everything feel more urgent."
The pal added: "At the same time, what frightens her most is the idea that this could be used to argue she cannot manage on her own, which is something she is determined to prove wrong."
The Therapy Compromise
Family members, including Britney's mother Lynne Spears are understood to have discussed whether seeking professional help could strengthen the troubled singer's position ahead of a court appearance expected in May.
Some believe proactive steps could demonstrate responsibility, but Britney is said to remain wary of how such moves might be perceived.
Another source told us: "There are people around Brit who think therapy is the best compromise – it shows she is addressing the situation without feeding into the idea she needs supervision."
They added: "Rehab, in her mind, crosses a line that feels too close to the past she fought so hard to escape."
Britney has long associated driving with personal freedom, even during her conservatorship, and insiders said she now fears having the right to get behind the wheel taken from her by the courts in the wake of her DUI arrest "terrifying."
One source said: "For Britney, driving is symbolic – it represents independence and control over her own life."
They added: "That is why the possibility of losing her license feels so significant. It is not just about getting around, it is about what that loss represents."