Revealed: The Man Who Stole Britney Spears' Heart — Inside Her Closeness With a Convicted Criminal Turned Housekeeper

Britney Spears has been forging a bond with a former member of her staff who had multiple run-ins with the law, RadarOnline.com has learned, leaning on the ex-con turned housekeeper amid her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari.

Sources close to the pop star are "concerned" about the friendship at such a vulnerable time for Spears, who has distanced herself from some friends and family because there's "still a lot of hurt there" amid claims she is considering reconciling with father Jamie.