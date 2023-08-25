Revealed: The Man Who Stole Britney Spears' Heart — Inside Her Closeness With a Convicted Criminal Turned Housekeeper
Britney Spears has been forging a bond with a former member of her staff who had multiple run-ins with the law, RadarOnline.com has learned, leaning on the ex-con turned housekeeper amid her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari.
Sources close to the pop star are "concerned" about the friendship at such a vulnerable time for Spears, who has distanced herself from some friends and family because there's "still a lot of hurt there" amid claims she is considering reconciling with father Jamie.
Just last year, the housekeeper identified as Paul Richard Soliz, 37, by Page Six, was convicted of felony possession of a firearm in December 2022.
A background check showed his run-ins with the law date back to April 2014, when he was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace.
He was also charged with child endangerment, which was dismissed due to a plea negotiation, and was convicted of driving without a license in 2016 while a separate charge of driving with a suspended license was dismissed due to a plea negotiation.
As she proceeds with her split from the model, Spears has been confiding in her attorneys, manager, and older brother Bryan Spears, as well as a therapist all while spending more time with Soliz, sources from her inner circle said.
The Oops!…I Did It Again singer has been photographed with an unidentified man since her split from Asghari, but it's not been confirmed Soliz is him.
RadarOnline.com obtained the shock divorce petition filed by newly single Asghari as the former backup dancer prepares to fight the prenup he signed before tying the knot, which listed the date of marriage as June 11, 2022, and the date of separation as July 28, 2023.
He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and asked the court to award him monthly spousal support in addition to cutting Spears off from potential support.
"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. [Sam] reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof," Hollywood attorney Neal Hersh wrote on his client's behalf. "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to Petitioner at this time."