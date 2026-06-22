EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Bodyguard's Bad Track Record — How Troubled Singer's Closest Companion is Another Threat
June 22 2026, Updated 6:15 a.m. ET
Troubled pop princess Britney Spears is leaning on a former bodyguard amid her latest legal woes, but insiders fear she's fallen for a "friend" with a shady past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After a boozy Spears was stopped by cops in March, sources said her first phone call was to Thomas Bunbury, who'd been axed along with her entire security team in January.
The 47-year-old Brit bodyguard had not only been suspected of hacking into Spears' devices, but RadarOnline.com has also learned his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence and drug abuse in court records.
Despite that, right after Spears was released from police custody, she and Bunbury "spent time together at her home simply talking in a calm and supportive environment," revealed a source.
"The unlikely couple also had a friendly get-together at his new place" before the Toxic singer headed to rehab in April, said the source.
Insiders said Bunbury cares "deeply" for Spears, 44, as both a "person and a friend" and continues "to support her journey."
But members of her inner circle worry about Bunbury's influence after he came under suspicion for allegedly "hacking" into Britney's devices and iCloud account.
She reportedly sent the bodyguard a fiery cease-and-desist letter, but one source claimed the hacking allegations are "categorically false" and no formal charges were filed.
Adding to concerns about Bunbury, his ex-wife Nancy requested a restraining order against him in 2019, alleging in court papers that he'd thrown her "against our kitchen cabinet, put his hands around my neck and shook me" when she asked for rent money.
She claimed he was a drug addict who abused oxycodone and was supposed to attend AA meetings, but "rarely does so," according to her filing.
In the documents, she also alleged he "slapped me in the face, he has smashed my face into the floor of our apartment and he has pushed me to the ground on several occasions."
Bunbury denied all her accusations and the marriage was dissolved in December 2019.
Britney recently pleaded guilty in her DUI case and was sentenced to 12 months' probation, a day in jail, which she's already served, and ordered to enroll in a three-month alcohol and drug education program.
Despite Bunbury's issues, Spears' team hesitates to step between them, said insiders.
"Britney is a grown woman. She's allowed to have friends, but the team is always concerned about somebody who has a checkered past," said a close source.