EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears' Bodyguard's Bad Track Record — How Troubled Singer's Closest Companion is Another Threat

Troubled pop princess Britney Spears is leaning on a former bodyguard amid her latest legal woes, but insiders fear she's fallen for a "friend" with a shady past, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After a boozy Spears was stopped by cops in March, sources said her first phone call was to Thomas Bunbury, who'd been axed along with her entire security team in January.

The 47-year-old Brit bodyguard had not only been suspected of hacking into Spears' devices, but RadarOnline.com has also learned his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence and drug abuse in court records.