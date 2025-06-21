EXCLUSIVE: Brian Wilson's Family Nightmare Exposed in His Searing, Heartbreaking Words — 'My Dad Was a Sadistic, Torturing Brute Who Stole My Fortune'

In dramatic court papers, Brian detailed how his father, Murry, who died in 1973, ripped him off for a fortune, and he claimed he subjected him "to extreme mental, physical and emotional abuse" from the time he was a child.

The late Beach Boys star Brian Wilson's father was a sadistic, torturing brute who robbed his son of his fortune for most of his life, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Beach Boys were one of the biggest bands in the world.

Brian told sources close to him: "I wrote some of the greatest hits in American music history... And what do I have to show for it? Nothing."

However, unlike songwriting greats Michael Jackson , who was once worth nearly $200 million, and former Beatle Paul McCartney , with assets over $150 million, Brian had just over $1 million at the same time.

From 1962 to 1967, Brian wrote, arranged and produced more than two dozen Top 40 hits, including California Girls, Fun, Fun, Fun and Good Vibrations – performed by the Beach Boys.

A source close to the Beach Boys singer claimed Brian's father badgered him unmercifully and beat him "for not living up to his expectations".

They said: "Sometimes Murry blindfolded young Brian and sat him at the kitchen table. He'd feed him candy and cookies, then a slice of raw liver! It was Murry's way of showing him life was full of surprises.

"Another time when Brian was blindfolded, Murry fed him a grape. After Brian ate it, Murry told him, 'You just ate one of the dog's eyes.'

"Sometimes, Murry made Brian eat a wedge of lemon and, if he grimaced in the least, Murry would slap him in the face."

Another insider added: "Brian blames a hearing loss in one ear on the time Murry smacked him in the head when he was only two years old."

The close source said: "Brian was petrified of the dark and always needed a night light. One night, Murry threw Brian into a dark closet, shut the door and locked it. Poor Brian was hysterical.

"Murry used to take his glass eye and force Brian to stare at the scarred socket to terrify him. Sometimes, Murry would roll his glass eye on the dinner table while winking from his scarred empty socket."