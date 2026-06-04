Brian Hooker 'May Have Left the U.S.' as Investigators Reignite Search For His Missing Wife Lynette Who 'Fell Overboard' While Boating in the Bahamas
June 4 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Brian Hooker may have fled the U.S., RadarOnline.com has learned, as the search reignites for his missing wife Lynette, who fell overboard off their boat in the Bahamas.
Her disappearance is now reportedly being treated as a "possible murder."
Brian's Friends Have Questions
Lynette, 55, has not been seen since falling off their small dinghy and into choppy waters on Easter weekend. Bryan, 59, had initially been labeled a person of interest in his wife's disappearance and was brought in for questioning by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.
However, after several days in custody, he was released without any charges. Almost immediately, he left the islands for an undisclosed location to, according to him, care for his sick mother. He has not been heard from since.
Now, a friend of the experienced boater told Fox News that Brian may have left the U.S. entirely via the California-Mexico border.
"You're telling me, Brian, 6'4", Marine Corps tattoo, ultra-white hair, smirk of the century — has not had one person at a Safeway, a QT [QuikTrip], or a Buc-ee's, or In-N-Out, spot him?" the friend asked.
Another boater said it has been possible in the past for small vessels to cross the U.S. border from San Diego, California, into Tijuana, Mexico, for day trips, often without being asked for ID or a passport.
'Possible Murder' Investigation?
The search for answers has intensified, as the U.S. Coast Guard has sent divers to the Bahamas to search an additional area.
One official told CBS News the government has been investigating the case as a "possible foreign murder of a U.S. national" for weeks.
Brian has not been accused of murder or any criminal wrongdoing, but he apparently has been found guilty in the court of public opinion.
The sailor's sudden departure to see him mom also seems fishy to maritime lawyer Michael Winkleman, Partner at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A., who told Radar it's not a smart look.
"It sends a message, in my opinion, that if he leaves, he is trying to somehow avoid the investigation," Winkleman said. "Every action Hooker takes plays a role."
Brian Maintains His Innocence
Before he left, Brian's attorney said her client intended to continue searching for his wife.
"Mr. Hooker's primary focus remains the search for his wife of 25 years," his attorney, Terrel A. Butler, said in a statement. "He is dedicating his full emotional and physical energy toward coordinating with relevant parties to find her."
The next day, she confirmed he was gone. Brian has denied any wrongdoing in his wife's disappearance from the start.
"I'd never harm Lynette," he told NBC News. "I want to find Lynette."
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Brian Won't Give Up the Search
Brian and Lynette are experienced sailors and documented their trips out at sea on social media. But Brian told authorities that strong winds and bad weather knocked her off their small dinghy while they were sailing to their yacht. Before leaving, he told NBC it would be best if he didn't discuss the search.
"I cannot share anything. As you can imagine, things were chaotic and hectic. And I just don't want to take a chance that anything could interfere with the search as it already has," he said. "I understand the Bahamian police need to (do) their investigation. And I welcome anything that – any attention – that helps me further my goal of finding Lynette."
He has promised his wife not to give up hope of seeing her again.
"I've been told that people have lasted in the Bahamas after falling overboard for days and even weeks," Bryan added. "There are so many islands, there are so many sandbars, little atolls and spits of land. Of course you think about alternatives to that, but I'm not really capable of just turning away from this."