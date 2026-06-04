Brian Hooker 'May Have Left the U.S.' as Investigators Reignite Search For His Missing Wife Lynette Who 'Fell Overboard' While Boating in the Bahamas

Lynette, 55, has not been seen since falling off their small dinghy and into choppy waters on Easter weekend. Bryan, 59, had initially been labeled a person of interest in his wife's disappearance and was brought in for questioning by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

However, after several days in custody, he was released without any charges. Almost immediately, he left the islands for an undisclosed location to, according to him, care for his sick mother. He has not been heard from since.

Now, a friend of the experienced boater told Fox News that Brian may have left the U.S. entirely via the California-Mexico border.

"You're telling me, Brian, 6'4", Marine Corps tattoo, ultra-white hair, smirk of the century — has not had one person at a Safeway, a QT [QuikTrip], or a Buc-ee's, or In-N-Out, spot him?" the friend asked.

Another boater said it has been possible in the past for small vessels to cross the U.S. border from San Diego, California, into Tijuana, Mexico, for day trips, often without being asked for ID or a passport.