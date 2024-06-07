Progressive Pundit Fired by The Hill After Rolling Her Eyes at Family of Israeli Hostage
The Hill fired Political commentator Briahna Joy Gray after she rolled her eyes during an interview with the sister of an Israeli hostage abducted by Hamas in the attack on October 7, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It finally happened. The Hill has fired me. There should be no doubt that @RisingTheHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech — particularly when it’s critical of the state of Israel," Gray wrote on X on Thursday, claiming her firing is "clearly part of a coordinated effort."
Gray, an outspoken progressive who served as the National Press Secretary for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign and has been critical of Israel's attacks in Gaza, faced backlash after she appeared to roll her eyes while speaking to Yarden Goden, the sister of hostage Romi Gonen, on Tuesday.
"I really hope that you, specifically, will believe women when they say that they got hurt," Gonen said of women who claim that they were sexually assaulted by Hamas, prompting Gray to seemingly sigh and roll her eyes before ending the interview and saying, "All right, thanks for joining. Stick around."
Hen Mazzig, an Israeli Zionist writer and founder of the Tel Aviv Institute, tweeted, "The Hill’s @briebriejoy rolling her eyes and sighing after Yarden Gonen, sister of a hostage in Gaza, asking her to believe rape victims. No low this person won’t sink to, truly disgusting."
Gray maintains that she was fired because of her stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. "It was only a matter of time before they fired me," she said on X, promising to discuss her termination further in an upcoming episode of her Bad Faith podcast.
The Hill also fired left-wing journalist Katie Halper from its Rising morning show last year after she defended Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)'s statements calling Israel an apartheid state.
"I was censored and fired by The Hill over defending Rashida Tlaib & labeling Israeli apartheid 'apartheid,'" Halper wrote on X following her departure.