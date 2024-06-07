Progressive Pundit Fired by The Hill After Rolling Her Eyes at Family of Israeli Hostage

Gray, an outspoken progressive who served as the National Press Secretary for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign and has been critical of Israel's attacks in Gaza, faced backlash after she appeared to roll her eyes while speaking to Yarden Goden, the sister of hostage Romi Gonen, on Tuesday.

"I really hope that you, specifically, will believe women when they say that they got hurt," Gonen said of women who claim that they were sexually assaulted by Hamas, prompting Gray to seemingly sigh and roll her eyes before ending the interview and saying, "All right, thanks for joining. Stick around."

Hen Mazzig, an Israeli Zionist writer and founder of the Tel Aviv Institute, tweeted, "The Hill’s @briebriejoy rolling her eyes and sighing after Yarden Gonen, sister of a hostage in Gaza, asking her to believe rape victims. No low this person won’t sink to, truly disgusting."