The Braxtons Are Feuding With Their Late Sister Traci's Husband, Claim He's Trying To 'Cash In' On Her Famous Name

The Braxton sisters are reportedly at odds with Traci’s husband, Kevin Surratt, following her death just two weeks ago after a battle with esophageal cancer.

"Traci did not want a funeral or wake. She did not want people looking all over her body. She specifically requested to be immediately cremated," a source told Page Six in a new report published Wednesday, claiming her husband and management went against Traci’s wishes and planned a viewing with Zoom links and a funeral service. "There was a Zoom meeting that made it clear about what she wanted, and now, her husband is trying to cash in on her name."