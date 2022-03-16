Kevin Hart Sent Traci Braxton An Emotional Video Of Support During Her Secret Cancer Battle
Kevin Hart was one of the few who knew Traci Braxton's secret health battle. The 42-year-old comedian even sent her an emotional video offering his support before her death.
As Radar reported, Traci passed away at the age of 50 on Friday after privately battling cancer. Her famous family kept her diagnosis hidden from the public to avoid her health struggle making headlines.
On Tuesday, her sister Toni Braxton posted a video Hart sent Traci wishing her success in her fight. Revealing that the comedian was "her favorite," Toni thanked Hart for taking time out of his schedule to film the clip for Traci.
"A lot of people didn't know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private," she captioned the video, "however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes... you were her favorite. We really appreciate you."
In the clip, Hart can be seen holding the camera and delivering a message to Traci. "I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you've been a fan. I am now aware of the love you have given me. I just want to take the time and give you that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given."
Turning the conversation to her health, Hart stated, "I wanted to tell you that my prayers are with you. I want to tell you to be strong and stay positive and I want to tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to just keep you positive [and] uplift you in every way possible."
Ending his positive wishes, Hart concluded, "My prayers are with you. More importantly, my heart is smiling because of you."
Over the weekend, Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, addressed her death, telling NBC News, “We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory."
Her 26-year-old son Kevin Surratt Jr. shared a touching tribute to his mom on Instagram writing, "When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma I’m going to miss you."
Toni released a statement on behalf of the family. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly," she said on Sunday.
"Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family."