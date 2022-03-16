Kevin Hart Sent Traci Braxton An Emotional Video Of Support During Her Secret Cancer Battle

In the clip, Hart can be seen holding the camera and delivering a message to Traci. "I was just made aware that you are a fan and how long you've been a fan. I am now aware of the love you have given me. I just want to take the time and give you that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given."

Turning the conversation to her health, Hart stated, "I wanted to tell you that my prayers are with you. I want to tell you to be strong and stay positive and I want to tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to just keep you positive [and] uplift you in every way possible."