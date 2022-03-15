Traci Braxton's Mom Speaks Out After Her Untimely Death, Reveals They 'Spoke All Night & Shared So Many Secrets' Before She Became Terminally Ill

She continued, "As days, weeks and months passed she held on to her determination that she could be an example for someone else that she could perhaps help them through this heinous disease!! As I watched her every day her mind grew stronger and more determined. We prayed every day, we repeated Psalms 23 and anointed our heads with oil. Traci maintained Gods Peace, she never complained she just knew she was going to get through this didn’t matter how it looked. Life was hers and she was going to have it! I watch the weight drop off. I watched tears streaming down her face as she held onto her faith and her beliefs. She fought a good fight and held on until she could not hold on anymore. Only to realize that sometime healing is not on this side of God’s kingdom but it lies on the other side in the bosom of God. Yes we pray for healing, of the body."

Though Traci is gone, Evelyn is thankful for the time she got to spend with her child.

"Traci switched from life on this side to life on the other side. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Thank you Lord, for 50 years you have given me and my family and the world with Traci and allowing me to be her Mommy. It will always be an empty place in my heart that will never be fulfilled. Although she came through me but she comes from God. Yes we will miss her because we love her. Lord, thank you, you loan to us such a beautiful treasure in vessel that will never be forgotten. NO I won’t complain! Look at God. Forever in my heart!" she concluded.