EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Fears Winery War Will Rage On' as Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Gets Her 'Fight' Back
Aug. 26 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt faces the prospect of his bitter winery war with Angelina Jolie continuing for years as his ex-wife has declared her "fighting spirit is finally back" after years of personal turmoil, Radaronline.com can reveal.
Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 51, finalized their divorce in December 2024, but their legal battle over the French winery they once shared has continued for years after the collapse of their marriage.
Angelina Jolie Gets Her Revenge
Jolie's declaration about her newfound strength comes as further tensions surrounding their family emerged, with two of their children taking legal steps to remove Pitt from their surnames.
Jolie told Variety: "I think my fighting spirit is finally back. I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit and it's coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it."
Jolie and Pitt share six children – Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.
The actress said their growing independence had encouraged her to rediscover parts of her own life and career after years focused heavily on motherhood.
She added: "My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me traveling the world, they want me to get out and do things. They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot.
"I think they're very encouraging of me kind of getting back to aspects of myself that maybe I hadn't felt as free to do."
The Real Reason She Quit Acting
The Couture actress also revealed she had largely abandoned acting before her divorce, initially expecting directing and international work to dominate the next stage of her career.
She said: "I had kind of quit acting before my divorce. I was focusing on directing, and I thought I'd be doing my international work.
"But then suddenly the only way to be home more and for short periods of time being away or to make a good amount of money, was to go back to acting.
"I was only taking things that were short or close by or I could take (my children.)"
Kids Legally Drop Brad Pitt From Name
Her comments come amid another painful chapter for the former couple's family.
Recent court documents show Zahara filed a petition with the Superior Court of California seeking a legal change of name that would remove 'Pitt.'
The filing was reportedly made on April 28, shortly after her older brother Maddox also filed to legally remove the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's surname.
Brad Pitt Panics Over New Legal War
A source familiar with the dispute told us: "Brad had hoped that finalizing the divorce would eventually lower the temperature between them, but Angelina talking about rediscovering her fighting spirit is hardly going to reassure anyone who wants the remaining legal battles brought to an end.
"The winery dispute has already gone on for years and there is no expectation that either side is suddenly going to surrender.
"For Brad, there are fresh concerns in hearing Angelina sound so energized and talking about being determined to fight for the things she believes in.
"He wants the winery case resolved, but her comments underline that she has rediscovered her confidence after an extremely difficult period in her life. His panic now is that the winery fight could drag on for more years.
"There is still an enormous amount of history and emotion surrounding everything that happened between Brad and Angelina. The divorce being finalized didn't automatically make all of those disagreements disappear. The winery remains a major unresolved issue.
"Angelina clearly feels stronger than she has for some time. Brad knows that means there is little reason to expect her to back away from a battle if she believes her position is right. Neither side has shown much appetite for simply giving in."