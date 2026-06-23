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Home > Exclusives > Knox Jolie-Pitt
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EXCLUSIVE: Hard Knox — How Brad Pitt's Kid Has Pounded Out a Name for Himself After Stunning Fans With Lookalike Ripped Physique

brad pitts kid builds own name ripped physique
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's kid is forging his own identity after surprising fans with a ripped physique.

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June 23 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Brad Pitt's kid doesn't pull any punches when it comes to disdain for his dad, but that's not stopping him from following in the Fight Club star's fist-fighting footsteps, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Knox Jolie-Pitt, the 17-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and the Fury hunk, punched his way to victory in a June 5 exhibition Muay Thai slugfest at the Catwalk Club in Downtown Los Angeles – hours after using his high school graduation ceremony to predict pain for anybody who got in the octagon with him.

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Knox Sets Sights on Pros

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Knox Jolie-Pitt celebrated a Muay Thai exhibition win after Angelina Jolie's son declared: 'Tonight, I'm gonna knock 'em the f**k out. Let's go!'
Source: KH1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Knox Jolie-Pitt celebrated a Muay Thai exhibition win after Angelina Jolie's son declared: 'Tonight, I'm gonna knock 'em the f**k out. Let's go!'

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"Tonight, I'm gonna knock 'em the f--k out. Let's go!" he cried out during his ceremony, sending his fellow classmates into a cheering frenzy.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Angelina, 51, accused Knox's estranged dad of physically assaulting her and their children on a plane in 2016 during their divorce court battle – and his relationship with his six kids went downhill ever since. Brad was cleared after an investigation and he has consistently denied the physical abuse allegations.

"Knox has gotten tough as nails," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Angie introduced him to countless sports and activities over the years, and Muay Thai is the one that really grabbed him. He's really good and very passionate, it's all he wants to do, to the point where he's saying he actually wants to go pro."

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Proud Mom Joins Fight Training

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An insider said Angelina introduced Knox to numerous sports before Muay Thai became the passion that now has him considering a pro career.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

An insider said Angelina introduced Knox to numerous sports before Muay Thai became the passion that now has him considering a pro career.

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Another source said: "He has an athlete's mentality – great sportsmanship and a serious work ethic," adding Knox even brought his proud mom to the gym to give her a class.

If you know the first rule of Fight Club, you know that's all we can tell you.

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