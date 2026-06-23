EXCLUSIVE: Hard Knox — How Brad Pitt's Kid Has Pounded Out a Name for Himself After Stunning Fans With Lookalike Ripped Physique

"Tonight, I'm gonna knock 'em the f--k out. Let's go!" he cried out during his ceremony, sending his fellow classmates into a cheering frenzy.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Angelina, 51, accused Knox's estranged dad of physically assaulting her and their children on a plane in 2016 during their divorce court battle – and his relationship with his six kids went downhill ever since. Brad was cleared after an investigation and he has consistently denied the physical abuse allegations.

"Knox has gotten tough as nails," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "Angie introduced him to countless sports and activities over the years, and Muay Thai is the one that really grabbed him. He's really good and very passionate, it's all he wants to do, to the point where he's saying he actually wants to go pro."