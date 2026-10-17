EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Is Finally Ready to Marry Ines de Ramon'
Oct. 17 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Brad Pitt is said to be preparing to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon after nearly four years together, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the Hollywood star is finally ready to take another chance on marriage following his bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie.
The Oscar-winning actor, 62, and jewelry designer de Ramon, 33, recently appeared together at the San Sebastian Film Festival, fueling speculation about an engagement.
Friends Believe Romance Is Heading Toward Marriage
Their increasingly public relationship follows years of legal disputes surrounding Pitt's separation from Jolie, 51, with whom he shares six children, several of whom have distanced themselves from their father's surname.
A source exclusively told us: "There's a growing feeling among Brad's closest friends that his relationship with Ines is heading toward marriage, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to imagine him not taking that next step. The change in him has been quite remarkable, particularly when you consider everything he's been through in his personal life over the past decade.
"He's always been affectionate with Ines, but recently they've seemed even more inseparable. Whether they're attending major Hollywood events, traveling together or simply spending time at home, there's a genuine sense that they're completely comfortable in each other's company. They're not making any great effort to hide how much they adore one another, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by the people around them.
"What's particularly significant is that Brad appears to have reached a point where he no longer feels the need to protect himself emotionally in quite the same way. After everything that happened with Angelina, there were understandable questions about whether he'd ever want to get married again. It was such a painful, drawn-out chapter of his life, and nobody would have been surprised if he'd decided that two marriages were enough.
"But Ines has changed that outlook. She's brought a sense of stability, companionship and normality into his world, and their relationship has developed without the kind of public drama that has surrounded so much of his private life. They've built something that feels solid and lasting, rather than a romance driven by the excitement of being together.
"People close to Brad increasingly believe that marriage is becoming a question of when rather than if. Nobody is suggesting he's going to rush into anything simply because there's speculation about an engagement, but the feeling is that he's already made up his mind about wanting Ines in his life permanently.
"His friends wouldn't be remotely surprised if he proposed in the near future. In fact, some would be more surprised if he didn't. Brad has experienced enough heartbreak and upheaval to understand how rare it is to find somebody who makes him feel this happy and secure, and there's a growing belief that he's finally ready to make that commitment again."
Relationship Developed After Previous Marriages
Pitt and de Ramon began dating in 2022, shortly after her separation from The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, 44, who she married in 2019.
Their divorce was finalized in 2024.
The pair subsequently moved in together, with the relationship becoming increasingly visible through public appearances and international travel.
Their romance has unfolded against the backdrop of Pitt's complicated family dramas, including his lengthy legal confrontation with Jolie over their former shared French estate, Château Miraval.
The former couple married in 2014 after almost a decade together, having first become romantically involved following their appearance in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
Their divorce was finalized in December 2024, although separate litigation concerning their winery interests continued.
The former spouses share Maddox, 25, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 18.
Several children have publicly used Jolie rather than Pitt as their surname, with Shiloh legally changing hers in 2024.
Before Jolie, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, 57, whom he met in 1998 and married in Malibu in July 2000.
Their separation five years later became one of Hollywood's most heavily scrutinized celebrity breakups, particularly amid speculation surrounding Pitt's relationship with Jolie.
Pitt also previously dated Gwyneth Paltrow, 54, becoming engaged in 1996 before separating the following year.
His relationship with de Ramon has consequently attracted attention because of its comparatively private nature and her apparent preference for remaining outside Hollywood's celebrity spotlight.
Ines de Ramon Provides Stability Amid Family Disputes
Another source told us: "One of the biggest reasons Brad has become so convinced that Ines is the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with is the extraordinary loyalty she's shown him. She's been alongside him through some incredibly difficult periods, particularly when the fallout from his marriage to Angelina has continued to cast a shadow over his personal life.
"Ines hasn't tried to interfere in those issues or make herself the center of attention. Instead, she's provided the sort of quiet, unwavering support that Brad has desperately needed. She's been someone he can rely on when things become overwhelming, and that has made an enormous difference to his emotional well-being.
"Living together has been a hugely important test of their compatibility, and by all accounts it's been remarkably successful.
"Brad has reached a stage in his life where peace and stability matter enormously. He's had the extraordinary romances, the high-profile marriages and the kind of public attention that very few people ever experience. What he wants now is something much more grounded, where he can enjoy being himself without feeling that every aspect of his private life is under examination.
"Ines has brought that balance into his world. She has her own career, her own interests and a strong sense of independence, which Brad finds incredibly attractive. She doesn't need to be attached to him every minute of the day or build her entire identity around being his girlfriend. That independence has actually made their relationship stronger because they're together through choice rather than necessity.
"People who know Brad can see how much happier and more settled he appears. There's a feeling that Ines has helped him rediscover a side of himself that had become buried beneath years of legal battles, family difficulties and personal upheaval.
"His friends believe he's incredibly fortunate to have found someone who understands both the extraordinary privileges and the very real pressures of his life. They see her as a genuinely positive influence, someone who complements him rather than competing with him, and there's a widespread feeling that he'd be making a terrible mistake if he allowed that relationship to slip away.
"That's why the prospect of marriage is being taken so seriously. Brad doesn't need another wedding to prove anything to the outside world, but committing himself to Ines would be his way of recognizing just how important she's become to him. After everything he's experienced, the people closest to him believe he understands the value of what they have together and won't want to risk losing it."
Pitt, whose recent film credits include the racing drama F1, has continued working internationally while spending time with de Ramon.
The couple made their red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival in 2024, attending the premiere of Wolfs alongside George Clooney, 65.