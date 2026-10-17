EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Is Finally Ready to Marry Ines de Ramon'

Their increasingly public relationship follows years of legal disputes surrounding Pitt's separation from Jolie, 51, with whom he shares six children, several of whom have distanced themselves from their father's surname.

A source exclusively told us: "There's a growing feeling among Brad's closest friends that his relationship with Ines is heading toward marriage, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to imagine him not taking that next step. The change in him has been quite remarkable, particularly when you consider everything he's been through in his personal life over the past decade.

"He's always been affectionate with Ines, but recently they've seemed even more inseparable. Whether they're attending major Hollywood events, traveling together or simply spending time at home, there's a genuine sense that they're completely comfortable in each other's company. They're not making any great effort to hide how much they adore one another, and that hasn't gone unnoticed by the people around them.

"What's particularly significant is that Brad appears to have reached a point where he no longer feels the need to protect himself emotionally in quite the same way. After everything that happened with Angelina, there were understandable questions about whether he'd ever want to get married again. It was such a painful, drawn-out chapter of his life, and nobody would have been surprised if he'd decided that two marriages were enough.

"But Ines has changed that outlook. She's brought a sense of stability, companionship and normality into his world, and their relationship has developed without the kind of public drama that has surrounded so much of his private life. They've built something that feels solid and lasting, rather than a romance driven by the excitement of being together.

"People close to Brad increasingly believe that marriage is becoming a question of when rather than if. Nobody is suggesting he's going to rush into anything simply because there's speculation about an engagement, but the feeling is that he's already made up his mind about wanting Ines in his life permanently.

"His friends wouldn't be remotely surprised if he proposed in the near future. In fact, some would be more surprised if he didn't. Brad has experienced enough heartbreak and upheaval to understand how rare it is to find somebody who makes him feel this happy and secure, and there's a growing belief that he's finally ready to make that commitment again."