EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Reveals 'Family Stuff' Left Him at His Lowest Point

But sources said the Fight Club hunk is missing something no amount of money or movie stardom can replace – a close relationship with his six children.

At 62, the still-hunky Hollywood heartthrob has two Oscars , a fortune worth hundreds of millions, a red-hot career, a stunning girlfriend nearly 30 years his junior and the kind of fame most actors can only dream about, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And now Pitt has made the stunning admission that amid agonizing "family stuff," he sank so low he could understand suicide – and even imagined the sensation of a bullet in his head.

"I've never been suicidal except for one little period," Pitt revealed in a startling new interview with Esquire. "And in that one little period, I just thought – I just couldn't – just didn't see a way out."

The emotional pain became so overwhelming, Pitt said, that death suddenly seemed to offer an escape.

"The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn't going to act on this, but I could feel – I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief."

The Oscar winner says the frightening thought gave him a new understanding of what can drive a desperate person to the brink.