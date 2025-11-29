EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Exes Take a Brutal Swing at the Actor — Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Divorce Pain as Jennifer Aniston Reveals Heartbreaking IVF Struggles
Nov. 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Their divorce is final, but life is still the pits for Angelina Jolie – she and ex Brad Pitt are still battling it out over their French winery, Château Miraval, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress opened up in a recent declaration filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court in response to Pitt's request that she turn over private messages about the sale of her part of Miraval.
Angie's Divorce Pain
"The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children," said Jolie, 50, who accused Pitt, 61, of abuse in the past.
"Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."
The Maria star added she and her kids – Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 24, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 20, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, both 17 – "have never again set foot" at Miraval given its "connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."
Brad, who denied the claims of abuse, is suing Jolie for her stake in the French property, claiming she sold her share to the wine division of the Stoli Group without his permission. Jolie counters she did not need his permission.
In happier days, the then-power couple took out a long-term lease on the property in the South of France before buying it outright. They even tied the knot there in 2014.
"First the divorce and custody battle, and now the fight for Miraval," said a source, who wondered: "Will this war ever end? Hopefully for the kids' sakes, it will."
Jennifer's Baby Heartache
Jennifer Aniston is blasting the rumors and "lies" that have been told about the breakup of her marriage to Brad. She insists she did not put career ahead of starting a family.
In fact, she said she was privately trying to have a baby all along via in vitro fertilization.
"I was trying to get pregnant," Aniston, 56, said. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."
She confided the years of speculation about her marriage with Brad were "really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."
Jennifer's Decision To Speak Up
The Picture Perfect star says she didn't talk publicly about her problems conceiving because "that's nobody's business. But there comes a point when you can't hear it – the narrative about how I won't have a baby, have a career, and be selfish, a workaholic. It does affect me. I'm just a human being. That's why I thought, 'What the hell?'"
"And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage was because I wouldn't give him a kid... It was absolute lies," Aniston said.
She finally decided to speak up: "It was not only for myself, but for any women who were struggling with the same issue."