EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt's Exes Take a Brutal Swing at the Actor — Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Divorce Pain as Jennifer Aniston Reveals Heartbreaking IVF Struggles

"The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children," said Jolie, 50, who accused Pitt, 61, of abuse in the past.

"Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period."

The Maria star added she and her kids – Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 24, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 21, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 20, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, both 17 – "have never again set foot" at Miraval given its "connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."

Brad, who denied the claims of abuse, is suing Jolie for her stake in the French property, claiming she sold her share to the wine division of the Stoli Group without his permission. Jolie counters she did not need his permission.

In happier days, the then-power couple took out a long-term lease on the property in the South of France before buying it outright. They even tied the knot there in 2014.

"First the divorce and custody battle, and now the fight for Miraval," said a source, who wondered: "Will this war ever end? Hopefully for the kids' sakes, it will."