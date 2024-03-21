Prosecutors Fight Boosie Badazz’s ‘Illegal Interrogation’ Claim, Deny He Was Having Diabetes Issue During Questioning After Gun Arrest
The prosecutors taking on Boosie Badazz in court denied the rapper was having a medical emergency when he spoke to officers following his gun arrest.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the government scoffed at the rapper’s attempt to suppress certain evidence.
Boosie argued that his statements to police after the May 2023 arrest were due to his claim he was dealing with a surge in diabetes symptoms because his blood sugar was low at the time of his interview with police.
In his recent motion, the rapper accused the detectives of interrogating him without “first advising him of his rights.”
He accused them of violating his “Fifth Amendment right to be free from compulsory self-incrimination and to due process of law.”
In addition, Boosie claimed he demanded officers test his blood sugar after he was put in handcuffs. He said after being taken to the station, he was “visibly agitated, as he was experiencing a surge in symptoms due to low blood sugar.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Boosie was arrested by police on the gun charges after they saw him with a black handgun in his waistband on Instagram Live. Boosie claimed he only had the gun for a music video shoot.
San Diego police deployed a helicopter to track the rapper down. Officers found two handguns in Boosie’s car. He was charged with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The state charges were dismissed, but the feds charged Boosie over the incident.
In the new motion, the feds denied Boosie’s claims and said his testimony should not be suppressed. Prosecutors claimed the detectives attempted to read Boosie his Miranda Rights but the rapper “repeatedly interrupted them.”
“Detectives repeatedly attempted to advise Defendant of his Miranda rights but were unsuccessful because Defendant repeatedly and spontaneously interrupted their attempts throughout the 11-minute-long interview. Defendant’s statements were voluntary and, based on his own words and actions, were not during a diabetic episode. The circumstances here do not justify suppression,” the motion read.
In addition, the feds claimed Boosie had police squirt sugar into his mouth after the arrest. They claim he was coherent during the questioning.
“Defendant alleges he experienced a “surge in symptoms” because his blood sugar was too low at the time of the interview; however, he refused medical transport to a hospital, was medically cleared, and his recorded statements are entirely coherent,” the motion read.
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.