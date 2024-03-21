Prosecutors Fight Boosie Badazz’s ‘Illegal Interrogation’ Claim, Deny He Was Having Diabetes Issue During Questioning After Gun Arrest

Boosie argued that his statements to police after the May 2023 arrest were due to his claim he was dealing with a surge in diabetes symptoms because his blood sugar was low at the time of his interview with police.

In his recent motion, the rapper accused the detectives of interrogating him without “first advising him of his rights.”

He accused them of violating his “Fifth Amendment right to be free from compulsory self-incrimination and to due process of law.”