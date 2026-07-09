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Home > News > Celebrity News

Bonnie Tyler's Health Horror — How Iconic Singer, 75, Was Fighting for Her Life Before Tragic Death

Bonnie Tyler died on July 8.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Tyler died on July 8.

July 9 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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Bonnie Tyler's health took a sudden turn for the worse in the months leading up to her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart songstress was put into a medically induced coma in May after an emergency intestinal surgery, but despite initially showing signs of recovery, she passed away on July 8.

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Inside Bonnie Tyler's Health Horror

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Bonnie Tyler was put in a medically induced coma prior to her death.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Tyler was put in a medically induced coma prior to her death.

Tyler's friends and family were left shaken and concerned by the suddenness of the medical emergency as the artist fought for her life.

"Bonnie has always been incredibly resilient and energetic, so to hear she has been placed into a coma has frightened a lot of people around her," a source said in May. "Everyone is hoping this is purely precautionary and that she pulls through quickly."

The situation appeared to be looking up on June 15 when a spokesperson confirmed she had woken up, but her medical issues were far from over. Tyler reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest when medical personnel brought her out of the coma.

"(She) remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal," the statement read. "We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes."

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Bonnie Tyler Dies at 75

Bonnie Tyler was being treated at a hospital in Portugal at the time of her death.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Tyler was being treated at a hospital in Portugal at the time of her death.

On Thursday, July 9, the iconic singer's heartbroken family and team took to Instagram and confirmed she had "unexpectedly passed away" in a hospital in Portugal. She was 75 years old.

Although few details have been released, her loved ones said her passing was the "result of the illness that she was being treated for."

"We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy," the statement concluded.

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Fans shared their love for Bonnie Tyler on social media after her death.
Source: MEGA

Fans shared their love for Bonnie Tyler on social media after her death.

Mournful fans swiftly flooded the comments section with words of love and appreciation for the late singer.

One Instagram user wrote, "Thank you BONNIE for your music and enormous presence. We love you," and a second person added, "So sad, rest in peace diva!"

A third fan said, "Absolutely gutting – Bonnie was one of those that was a legend through and through, nothing but prayers to Robert and the entire family."

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Bonnie Tyler Spoke Out on Good Health Before Sudden Death

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Bonnie Tyler said she was feeling 'fit' months before her death.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Tyler said she was feeling 'fit' months before her death.

In an eerie turn of events, Tyler gushed about the importance of good health only four months before she died.

"I'm fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I'm really enjoying doing the shows," she told Hello! in an interview from March. "I'm still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you've got your health, you've got everything."

"I have had problems with my knees; I didn't have new knees, I had what they call washouts [a surgical knee procedure], which turned out to be very successful," Tyler noted at the time. "So, hopefully that will last for a long time."

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