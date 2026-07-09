Bonnie Tyler's Health Horror — How Iconic Singer, 75, Was Fighting for Her Life Before Tragic Death

Tyler's friends and family were left shaken and concerned by the suddenness of the medical emergency as the artist fought for her life.

"Bonnie has always been incredibly resilient and energetic, so to hear she has been placed into a coma has frightened a lot of people around her," a source said in May. "Everyone is hoping this is purely precautionary and that she pulls through quickly."

The situation appeared to be looking up on June 15 when a spokesperson confirmed she had woken up, but her medical issues were far from over. Tyler reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest when medical personnel brought her out of the coma.

"(She) remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal," the statement read. "We would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you that she is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes."