Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour, 74, Reveals She's Still 'Very Sexually Active' With Her Rock Star Boyfriend — 'I Am Loving Life'

The Live and Let Die star, who turns 75 in February, has been married four times and is now dating musician John Zambetti, 76, after a period of being single since her divorce from James Keach in 2015.

Seymour said: "I have to actually wake up in the morning and remind myself how old I am because inside of me, I would say I still feel like I'm maybe about 40 or 50, maybe 40.

"I don't know where all that time went, but I have the energy that I had when I was 40."

She added: "I turn 75 next year, and I'm very sexually active ... I kind of have become, in some way, almost a poster child for there is life after 70.