Home > Celebrity > Jane Seymour

Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour, 74, Reveals She's Still 'Very Sexually Active' With Her Rock Star Boyfriend — 'I Am Loving Life'

picture of Jane Seymour
Source: MEGA

Jane Seymour has given a revealing insight into her relationship with rocker boyfriend John Zambetti, admitting she is still 'very sexually active.'

Dec. 9 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour has made a racy confession about being intimate with her rocker boyfriend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The legendary actress admitted she's still "very sexually active" at the age of 74 and feels like a 40-year-old.

'I've Very Sexually Active'

picture of John Zambetti and Jane Seymour
Source: MEGA

Seymour, who has been married four times, has been dating John Zambetti for two years.

The Live and Let Die star, who turns 75 in February, has been married four times and is now dating musician John Zambetti, 76, after a period of being single since her divorce from James Keach in 2015.

Seymour said: "I have to actually wake up in the morning and remind myself how old I am because inside of me, I would say I still feel like I'm maybe about 40 or 50, maybe 40.

"I don't know where all that time went, but I have the energy that I had when I was 40."

She added: "I turn 75 next year, and I'm very sexually active ... I kind of have become, in some way, almost a poster child for there is life after 70.

picture of Jane Seymour
Source: MEGA

Seymour says she's a 'poster child for there is life after 70.'

"I kind of look at my mother when she was alive, and at 50, I would say she was middle-aged. I don't feel that way at all."

The movie star continued: "I am loving life. I call it experiential living. Now is it. I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. So I only want to spend my time doing things that I'm passionate about, that I really enjoy.

"And I make sure that, even if it's work, that I turn it into a fun life experience."

Seymour previously admitted she wasn't actively looking for love when she first met Zambetti at a friend's gig, as she considered herself to be "very, very single."

How Seymour Met Her Boyfriend

picture of Jane Seymour
Source: MEGA

The actress says she feels more like she's in her forties.

She explained: "I was very, very single. And a girlfriend said, 'You must come out with me,' and I went, 'Look, I'm 73, I don't think I'm going out or doing anything. I'm done with guys, it's not happening.'

"The next thing I know, a mutual friend of ours (rapper Shwayze) calls and says, 'Hey, I'm performing there next week. Do you want to come? I've got someone I want you to meet.'

"So I go (to the show), and Shwayze does his thing, and I'm there with Shwayze's grandmother, and this guy says: 'I think we're supposed to meet,' and I looked at him and went: 'Yes, we are.' That's the answer, right? I was told I was supposed to meet someone.

picture of Jane Seymour
Source: MEGA

The star branded her boyfriend 'the most wonderful, loving, extraordinary man.'

"Long story short, (Zambetti and I) ended up having a very, very long chat the next day with a cup of tea, which ended up having dinner.

"And then we realized that his son, Shwayze, and my son, Sean, they were all friends and he used to hang out at my house."

She added of her boyfriend: "He's the most wonderful, loving, extraordinary man. He's an ER doctor, very handy. And he has a rock band for the last 60 years called The Malibooz with Walter Egan."

