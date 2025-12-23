Epstein Files Latest: Bombshell Email to Ghislaine Maxwell from Royal Residence asks for 'Inappropriate Friends' — and Signed 'A'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 8:10 a.m. ET
A new batch of explosive Jeffrey Epstein files contains an email from a royal residence asking Ghislaine Maxwell for "inappropriate friends" — signed off with a “A xxx.”
RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest trove of docs have shed more light on the pedo financier's secret life.
'Totally Exhausted' But Wants Some 'Fun'
The files, which were released on Friday, included an image of his friend Andrew Windsor — formerly Prince Andrew — lying across five women.
The latest disclosures include a series of emails written between Maxwell and "The Invisible Man", with the email address abx17@dial.pipex.com
In August 2001, the man who signs his messages "A xxx" writes to Maxwell: "I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family."
He claims to be "totally exhausted", and asks how Maxwell is.
'Have You Found Me Some New Inappropriate Friends'
Then he writes: "How's L.A.? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall." He concludes: "Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx"
A few days later Maxwell replies: "So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends." She signs off her message: "Kisses Gx."
The man responds on August 18: "Distraught!" He adds that he lost his valet that week. "He had been with me since I was 2," the message reads.
Bombshell Interactions
"I am a little off balance as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the RN and now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me. He was a real rock and almost a part of the family."
He adds: "If you have any good ideas as to how to get my mind back on track I'd be grateful for advice. See you real soon… I hope if you are coming over. A xxx"
There is no indication that anyone from the Royal Family sent the email to Maxwell — and it is unclear who the person exchanging emails with Epstein's former accomplice was.
And despite Andrew Windsor being pictured in the latest collection of images, the former Prince has always denied any wrongdoing
It comes after the new files also revealed U.S. prosecutors wanted Andrew to be quizzed under caution over sex trafficking claims involving Epstein.
The trove includes images from Epstein's homes, including rooms adorned with nude photographs and distinctive bright blue carpeting. However, the DOJ did not provide any context for the images of people included in the files.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday released the fourth batch of investigative files related to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile.