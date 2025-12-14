EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Worried Over Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley's 'Wild' Past – as Resurfaced Ghislaine Maxwell Photo Triggers Major Relationship Issues

"He feels uneasy with the stories about her wild years in London and the company she kept,” an insider said

The country crooner has his own unsavory past, once admitting he was addicted to hard drugs and alcohol before getting sober in 1992.

But for "small-town guy" Cyrus, said the source: "The world Liz comes from, the high-society parties, is foreign to him, and it's caused some tension."