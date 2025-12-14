EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Worried Over Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley's 'Wild' Past – as Resurfaced Ghislaine Maxwell Photo Triggers Major Relationship Issues
Dec. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Seven months into dating, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are finding out just how different they are.
After a 1996 photo surfaced with Hurley, 60, smiling alongside convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, Cyrus, 64, "is starting to realize just how colorful Hurley's past is," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cyrus Rattled by Liz’s Past
"He feels uneasy with the stories about her wild years in London and the company she kept,” an insider said
The country crooner has his own unsavory past, once admitting he was addicted to hard drugs and alcohol before getting sober in 1992.
But for "small-town guy" Cyrus, said the source: "The world Liz comes from, the high-society parties, is foreign to him, and it's caused some tension."
Working Through Their Issues
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Reba McEntire's Dollywood Wedding With Rex Linn – Country Singer Insists Best Pal Dolly Parton Must Be 'Front and Center' or She'll 'Raise Merry Hell'
The source revealed the duo has decided to work on their issues in couples therapy, adding, "They both really want this relationship to last."
The couple confirmed their romance back in April 2025 with a photo on Instagram after the two celebrated Easter together.