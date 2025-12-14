Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus Worried Over Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley's 'Wild' Past – as Resurfaced Ghislaine Maxwell Photo Triggers Major Relationship Issues

Billy Ray Cyrus has been left fearing over Elizabeth Hurley's wild past as a Ghislaine Maxwell photo resurfaces amid strain.
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Seven months into dating, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are finding out just how different they are.

After a 1996 photo surfaced with Hurley, 60, smiling alongside convicted sex trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, Cyrus, 64, "is starting to realize just how colorful Hurley's past is," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cyrus Rattled by Liz’s Past

billy ray cyrus fears elizabeth hurley wild past maxwell photo
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell's resurfaced photo has 'left Billy Ray Cyrus uneasy about Elizabeth Hurley's past.'

"He feels uneasy with the stories about her wild years in London and the company she kept,” an insider said

The country crooner has his own unsavory past, once admitting he was addicted to hard drugs and alcohol before getting sober in 1992.

But for "small-town guy" Cyrus, said the source: "The world Liz comes from, the high-society parties, is foreign to him, and it's caused some tension."

Working Through Their Issues

Sources said Cyrus and Hurley have turned to couples therapy to work through growing tensions.
Source: MEGA

The source revealed the duo has decided to work on their issues in couples therapy, adding, "They both really want this relationship to last."

The couple confirmed their romance back in April 2025 with a photo on Instagram after the two celebrated Easter together.

