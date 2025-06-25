Bobby Sherman's Heart-Rending Last Breaths — How Cancer-Riddled Teen Idol Begged 'I Just Want to Go Home' As He Lay Stricken in Hospital
Bobby Sherman's final months on this earth were painful, as his wife, Brigitte Poublon, revealed how the former teen idol suffered during his battle with stage 4 kidney cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, June 24, Sherman's pain ended at the age of 81 as his wife of nearly 15 years announced his death in a heartbreaking post.
'Everything's Shutting Down'
Just months before his passing, Poublon shared an update about Sherman's condition at the time, revealing his cancer had "spread everywhere."
She said in an interview: "He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden, Saturday, he turned around and…he’s just sleeping more, and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everything’s shutting down."
While Sherman had walked away from the entertainment industry in 2024, he was still able to sign autographs, but all that changed quickly, according to Poublon.
Sherman Wanted to Spend His Final Days At Home
"Now he can barely sign his name," she revealed, and added he just wanted to be "left in peace."
Sherman, who was in the hospital, had a simple request for Poublonto.
She said: "His last words from the hospital last night were, ‘Brig, I just want to go home.'"
However, the Little Woman singer had plenty of support come his way, especially from Full House actor John Stamos. The two stars first met when Stamos was the ambassador for the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation a few years ago.
'He Was Cherished'
“John’s been very great about giving support the last few years, too,” Poublon had previously said. And Stamos was the one who shared Poublon's heartbreaking message about Sherman's passing on Tuesday.
Poublon wrote: "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman. Bobby left this world holding my hand, just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming."
"As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world, words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished," she added.
Poublon also discussed her husband's career following his achievements in Hollywood, gushing that he "traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD.
"He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like, quiet, selfless, and deeply human."
Sherman's singing and acting career began in the 1960s, when he was asked to sing at a party attended by notable names, including Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood, and Rebel Without a Cause actor Sal Mineo, Sherman's mentor.
On the singing front, the performer was best known for his pop single Little Woman, but he also put out several hit songs, such as Julie, Do Ya Love Me, Easy Come, Easy Go, and La La La (If I Had You).
Sherman also flexed his acting muscles in the ABC series Here Come The Brides, playing the family's youngest child, Jeremy Boly, from 1968 to 1970.
He also appeared in other notable shows, including The Monkees and The Partridge Family.
The iconic figure is survived by Poublon, and his two sons, Christopher and Tyler, whom he shared with his first wife, Patti Carnel.