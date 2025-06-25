Bobby Sherman's Heart-Rending Last Breaths — How Cancer-Riddled Teen Idol Begged 'I Just Want to Go Home' As He Lay Stricken in Hospital

On Tuesday, June 24, Sherman's pain ended at the age of 81 as his wife of nearly 15 years announced his death in a heartbreaking post.

Bobby Sherman's final months on this earth were painful, as his wife, Brigitte Poublon, revealed how the former teen idol suffered during his battle with stage 4 kidney cancer , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Just months before his passing, Poublon shared an update about Sherman's condition at the time, revealing his cancer had "spread everywhere."

She said in an interview: "He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden, Saturday, he turned around and…he’s just sleeping more, and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everything’s shutting down."

While Sherman had walked away from the entertainment industry in 2024, he was still able to sign autographs, but all that changed quickly, according to Poublon.