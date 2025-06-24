John Stamos Cries Over Bobby Sherman and Shares Heartbreaking Photo After Teen Idol's Death At Age 81 Following Cancer Battle
Actor John Stamos is among those mourning the loss of '60s teen idol Bobby Sherman, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sherman, who had several top ten hits in the late 60s and early 70s, had been suffering from stage 4 cancer. He was 81.
Stamos, who was friends with Sherman and his wife Brigitte, shared her message on his Instagram, along with the caption: "From one ex teen idol, to another – rest in peace Bobby Sherman."
Brigitte wrote: "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman.
"Bobby left this world holding my hand – just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming.
"Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was: brave, gentle, and full of light."
Rest In Peace
She continued: "As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world—words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished.
"He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes—Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him.
"He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic one-liners.
The shaggy-haired teen idol had hits with pop songs like Julie, Do Ya Love Me, Easy Come, Easy Go, and Little Woman.
"But to those who truly knew him, Bobby was something much more," Brigitte's love note continued. "He was a man of service. He traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD.
"He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like—quiet, selfless, and deeply human."
Teenage Dream
Born in Santa Monica, Sherman was a football star in high school before embarking on a glittering life in Hollywood as a singer and actor.
His career was launched after he was asked to sing at a party in the 1960s attended by the likes of Jane Fonda, Natalie Wood, and Sal Mineo, Sherman's mentor.
In 1969, Sherman achieved his greatest success as a singer with the bubblegum pop single Little Woman, in which he pleads with his lover to "make up your mind" and to "come into my world and leave your world behind."
He continued putting out hit singles, including La La La (If I Had You) in 1969, as well as Julie, Do Ya Love Me, and Easy Come, Easy Go in 1970.
Here Come The Brides ended in 1970, by which point Sherman had reportedly been sent more fan mail than any other on-air talent on ABC-TV.
Sherman kept appearing on television, including on two of the best-remembered shows of the era, The Monkees and The Partridge Family.
Cancer Diagnosis
Brigitte revealed the cancer diagnosis in March. In a statement shared on Facebook, she wrote: "As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. During this challenging time, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy."
Poublon concluded the statement: "Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."