John Stamos Cries Over Bobby Sherman and Shares Heartbreaking Photo After Teen Idol's Death At Age 81 Following Cancer Battle

Stamos, who was friends with Sherman and his wife Brigitte, shared her message on his Instagram, along with the caption: "From one ex teen idol, to another – rest in peace Bobby Sherman."

Brigitte wrote: "It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman.

"Bobby left this world holding my hand – just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my Prince Charming.

"Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me. That’s who Bobby was: brave, gentle, and full of light."