Bobby McCray Net Worth: Khadijah Haqq’s Estranged Husband's Fortune Revealed Amid Divorce Battle

Bobby McCray’s finances are under scrutiny as his divorce from reality star Khadijah Haqq moves through Los Angeles court.

Haqq has claimed the former NFL defensive end receives about $18,600 a month in disability, annuity, and related Social Security payments and has an NFL 401(k) worth more than $765,000.

The figures come from Haqq’s August 2026 court filing and represent her claims, not a court finding or an independently verified calculation of McCray’s net worth. The estranged couple is also exchanging financial records as their divorce case continues.