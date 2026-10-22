Bobby McCray Net Worth: Khadijah Haqq’s Estranged Husband's Fortune Revealed Amid Divorce Battle
Oct. 22 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Bobby McCray’s finances are under scrutiny as his divorce from reality star Khadijah Haqq moves through Los Angeles court.
Haqq has claimed the former NFL defensive end receives about $18,600 a month in disability, annuity, and related Social Security payments and has an NFL 401(k) worth more than $765,000.
The figures come from Haqq’s August 2026 court filing and represent her claims, not a court finding or an independently verified calculation of McCray’s net worth. The estranged couple is also exchanging financial records as their divorce case continues.
What Is Bobby McCray’s Net Worth?
Celebrity Net Worth estimates McCray’s fortune at $2 million, although that figure has not been independently confirmed.
A net worth estimate cannot account for every current asset, debt, or investment, so it should not be treated as a verified total.
McCray played seven NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Philadelphia Eagles after Jacksonville selected him in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft.
NFL records credit him with 94 regular-season games and 29.5 sacks.
His reported career earnings are roughly $11.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That represents gross football earnings rather than money retained after taxes, fees, and other expenses.
What Was Bobby McCray’s Salary in the NFL?
McCray’s largest reported NFL contract came in 2008, when the Saints agreed to a five-year deal valued at $20 million, including a $5 million signing bonus, according to the NFL.
However, the contract’s headline value does not mean McCray earned the full $20 million.
New Orleans released him in 2010, later briefly brought him back and then waived him before he joined Philadelphia at the end of that year. He appeared in one regular-season game for the Eagles, his final NFL appearance.
McCray was also a member of the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV championship team, which defeated the Indianapolis Colts in February 2010.
What Do Khadijah Haqq’s Court Filings Reveal About His Fortune?
Haqq claims McCray receives about $18,600 per month from disability, an NFL annuity, and related Social Security payments. She also says his NFL 401(k) is worth more than $765,000.
Those figures provide a snapshot of alleged retirement income and assets, but they do not establish McCray’s overall net worth. Reports citing the filing also indicate additional NFL annuity accounts valued at more than $120,000 and $69,000.
The financial information is being exchanged as part of the divorce proceedings, giving the court a fuller picture of the former couple’s finances.
Why Are Bobby McCray and Khadijah Haqq Feuding Over Money?
McCray filed for divorce in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and listing July 7, 2023, as their separation date. The couple married in 2010 and share three children: Christian, Celine and Kapri.
Haqq is seeking child support, spousal support and $100,000 toward her legal fees.
She has claimed that her income has been inconsistent and that she has relied on credit cards, family and friends to cover expenses since the separation.