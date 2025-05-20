EXCLUSIVE: How Bob Saget's Death Forever Changed TV Daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Lives — as 'Full House' Dad Would Have Turned 69

An autopsy report revealed the comedian died of blunt force trauma from an accidental blow to the back of the head, most likely due to a fall.

After news of Saget's shocking death broke, emotional tributes from his former co-stars and friends poured in, including from the Olsen twins, who famously played the role of Saget's youngest daughter, Michelle Tanner, on Full House.

The twins said in a statement: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.

"We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."