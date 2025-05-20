Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Bob Saget
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Bob Saget's Death Forever Changed TV Daughters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Lives — as 'Full House' Dad Would Have Turned 69

Split photo of Bob Saget, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
Source: MEGA

The Olsen twins' outlook on live was turned upside down after the death of their on-screen dad Bob Saget.

Profile Image

May 20 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were forever changed by the sudden loss of their on-screen dad, Bob Saget, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Saget, who would have turned 69 years old on May 17, died unexpectedly on January 9, 2022.

His body was discovered in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Florida, where he was visiting on his stand-up tour.

Saget's Sudden Passing

bob saget widow kelly rizzo dating actor breckin meyer
Source: MEGA

Saget died of blunt force trauma after suffering a fall in his hotel room on January 9, 2022.

An autopsy report revealed the comedian died of blunt force trauma from an accidental blow to the back of the head, most likely due to a fall.

After news of Saget's shocking death broke, emotional tributes from his former co-stars and friends poured in, including from the Olsen twins, who famously played the role of Saget's youngest daughter, Michelle Tanner, on Full House.

The twins said in a statement: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man.

"We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.

"We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

The Loss of a 'Father Figure'

mary kate olsen refused to cooperate with police in heath ledger probe
Source: MEGA

An insider said Saget's death made the Olsen twins 'take stock of their lives and what's important.'

While the Olsen twins have dealt with difficult moments and deaths in their lifetime – including Mary-Kate's divorce from Olivier Sarkozy and being the first to find out Heath Ledger had been found unresponsive in his New York City apartment – an insider said Saget's death shook them to the core.

The source said the loss of Saget, who they viewed as a "father figure," "really made them take stock of their lives and what's important."

Since then, the twins have continued to grieve the loss of Saget with their former co-stars.

Source: @JOHNSTAMOS/INSTAGRAM

Stamos shared a tirbute on Saget's 68th birthday including a photo with the 'Full House' cast.

On what would have been Saget's 68th birthday, John Stamos posted a tribute to his late friend and co-star.

The Instagram post featured a black and white photo of the Full House cast – including Mary-Kate and Ashley, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Candace Cameron Bure – which was taken after Saget's funeral.

Stamos wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral. Though Bob wasn't there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears."

Saget 'Was the Heart of Our Full House'

bob saget home sale price dropped death anniversary
Source: MEGA

The 'Full House' cast gathered together after attending Saget's funeral.

Stamos continued: "That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us.

"Bob was the heart of our Full House family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.

"Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend. Your family misses you more than words can say."

