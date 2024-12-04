Sidelined 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck 'Planning Revenge Tell-All Book About Being Dumped From Cop Show': 'He Has Nothing Else to Do!'

Aging Tom Selleck isn't ready to retire, and sources revealed he's going all out to land new work now that Blue Bloods has hit the trash bin – and he's particularly leaning on old pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to help him line up a gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's desperate for work and calling in every favor he can think of", a source said. "People might not realize how close he is with the Friends cast" from back when the Magnum, P.I. hunk famously played a love interest of Cox's character, Monica Geller.