Sidelined 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck 'Planning Revenge Tell-All Book About Being Dumped From Cop Show': 'He Has Nothing Else to Do!'
Aging Tom Selleck isn't ready to retire, and sources revealed he's going all out to land new work now that Blue Bloods has hit the trash bin – and he's particularly leaning on old pals Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox to help him line up a gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's desperate for work and calling in every favor he can think of", a source said. "People might not realize how close he is with the Friends cast" from back when the Magnum, P.I. hunk famously played a love interest of Cox's character, Monica Geller.
"They all loved him when he was on the show. He's hoping Jennifer and Courteney will lend him a hand.
"He truly believes they can set him up with a gig of his liking, and maybe Jen can even get him on The Morning Show. He would love that."
- Aging Tom Selleck's Sad Last Days: Bloated 'Blue Bloods' Star 'Begging Pals For Work' As He's 'Terrified Slowing Down Will Land Him in Early Grave'
- One-Time Box Office Champ Vince Vaughn Begging A-List Pals To Save Struggling Career
- 'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Sources squealed Selleck, 79, is "bored" and "out of sorts" after the abrupt end to his 14 years on Blue Bloods.
"He's a workaholic, he can't retire", claimed a mole. "Tom has finally gotten it, loud and clear, that Blue Bloods is not coming back, so he's trying to get work proactively. He has lots of friends in Hollywood and he's tapping all his contacts."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Selleck is said to be crushing the scales at an astonishing 350 pounds – 150 pounds more than in his 1980s heyday.
"Being out of work has not helped his health", dished a source. "He has too much time sitting around doing nothing. Hopefully his old pals can help!"
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.