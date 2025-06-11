Blake Lively Audio Resurfaces That Could Leave Her Squirming — As She Faces Justin Baldoni Legal Victory Derailment

But the recording, made available in January, seemed to prove the opposite: not only were the microphones on, but the pair had spent most of the scene happily chatting about their respective spouses.

And worse still, the clearly audible conversation also revealed that the smell comment was actually about the scent of Lively's fake tan, and that the conversation prompted laughter from both.

On top of that, the audio also revealed the nuzzling was prompted by Lively, 37, herself, who is heard saying "heads together," with both actors then leaning their foreheads against each other.