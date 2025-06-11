Blake Lively Audio Resurfaces That Could Leave Her Squirming — As She Faces Justin Baldoni Legal Victory Derailment
Blake Lively's legal victory over Justin Baldoni is not as clear-cut as she claims, thanks to an audio recording which may scupper allegations she's made against her former co-star.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the outcome of the actress's sexual harassment claims against her It Ends with Us collaborator may hinge on a tape which jars with her allegation Baldoni, 41, was able to nuzzle her neck and comment on the way she smelled without anyone else on set hearing because their microphones were switched off.
Recording Jars With Lively's Claims
But the recording, made available in January, seemed to prove the opposite: not only were the microphones on, but the pair had spent most of the scene happily chatting about their respective spouses.
And worse still, the clearly audible conversation also revealed that the smell comment was actually about the scent of Lively's fake tan, and that the conversation prompted laughter from both.
On top of that, the audio also revealed the nuzzling was prompted by Lively, 37, herself, who is heard saying "heads together," with both actors then leaning their foreheads against each other.
Toxic Environment On Set
Lively's claims of a toxic work environment on set have also been called into question thanks to a voicemail note, which has also resurfaced.
In that, a groveling Baldoni was heard apologizing for not immediately making the changes she had asked for in a scene, and heaping praise on the actress and their work together.
He went on: "I'm just excited to spend time with you, to be in your sphere, your presence, and for us to share creative juices together, although that sounds terrible.
"You and I have been trying to build a relationship which I think we've done successfully... I love being with people and being in somebody's space and being face-to-face, and I think that's where I excel.
"But I've definitely fallen short at times in our texts and voicemail exchanges because there's so much to communicate and so much happening.
"All I have to say is I'm really looking forward to spending time together and I believe that's going to go a long way for our chemistry, which I believe is there."
He added: "It's been there from the start, so I was so damn excited when you agreed to do this film. I believe it comes from us both being so hard-working and having a vision.
"I'm excited to have a creative partner in that with you."
'A Victory For Women's Rights'
Lively claimed total "vindication" on Monday after a New York judge sensationally tossed the defamation part of Baldoni's $400million countersuit against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
She posted a message on Instagram, saying the decision was a victory for "women's rights."
Lively wrote: "Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organizations united in defending women's rights to speak up for their safety.
"Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us."
However, she is still facing allegations of breach of contract and invasion of privacy in Baldoni's amended filing.
Lively's own $250million suit is still being litigated, as well as attempts by the actress to claim costs.