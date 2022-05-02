Blac Chyna Headed From Court To The Boxing Ring, Signs Up To Fight Opponent For Charity

Damon Feldman, Official Celebrity Boxing producer, tells RadarOnline.com, "I am excited to announce Blac Chyna will be fighting with official celebrity boxing and donating all her fees to various animal charities. She has been a fan and calls us her guilty pleasure! We have been holding on to this news for a long time and feel that today is the perfect time to share the news and know her match will be talked about for years." Said Damon Feldman, producer and organizer.

Chyna will enter the ring on June 11 at Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines Florida.

The event will also feature Aaron Carter fighting reality star Benzino and Chris Rock’s brother Kenny taking on a yet-to-be-identified opponent.