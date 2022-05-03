Blac Chyna's Mom Pleads For $400k From Fans To Appeal Loss In Kardashian Battle

Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni allegedly launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise $400,000 to help cover costs to appeal the recent verdict in court.

On Monday, The 33-year-old businesswoman suffered a major blow in her legal battle with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé & Kylie. She accused the four of spreading lies that she abused her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, during their relationship — causing her financial harm.