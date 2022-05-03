Blac Chyna's Mom Pleads For $400k From Fans To Appeal Loss In Kardashian Battle
Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni allegedly launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise $400,000 to help cover costs to appeal the recent verdict in court.
On Monday, The 33-year-old businesswoman suffered a major blow in her legal battle with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé & Kylie. She accused the four of spreading lies that she abused her ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian, during their relationship — causing her financial harm.
A jury didn't see things her way and came back with a verdict in favor of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Chyna's lawyer said they plan to appeal the decision.
Hours later, a fundraiser was launched by a Shalana Hunter (Tokyo Toni's real name) seeking money from supporters to pay for the costs to take the case to the higher court.
The account read, "I am Shalana Hunter BKA Tokyo Toni. I would like to appeal to the courts this Go Fund MeFundraiser to help my daughter, Angela R. White BKA Blac Chyna financially in this endeavor to get justice. APPEAL FOR A NEW TRIAL"COMING SOON."
In her lawsuit, Chyna said she believed the alleged falsehoods spread by the family led were told to E! execs who then turned around and canceled her show, Rob & Chyna.
She claimed the family went so far as to threaten to stop filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians if Chyna's show wasn't axed. The problem was Chyna said the network had already told her season 2 was greenlit and guaranteed her $1 million.
The lawsuit accused the Kardashian/Jenner family of interfering with her contract and causing her to lose out not only on the season 2 paycheck but countless other lucrative deals.
The famous clan said they did nothing wrong and argued Chyna was toxic for Rob. They never denied sending the messages to network execs/producers but argued they wanted to protect Rob.
The family pointed to December 2016 when Rob said Chyna attacked him at Kylie's home. He said she tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord and struck him with a 6 ft. metal pole. Chyna denied ever assaulting him and said she was being playful with him.