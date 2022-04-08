Blac Chyna Ready To Expose Kim Kardashian's ‘Extreme Betrayal’ In Court Next Week

Blac Chyna is ready to take on Kris Jenner — the woman she once considered her “second mother” — and her former best friend Kim Kardashian and prove they “abused their power to get her No. 1 hit show canceled.”

The 33-year-old businesswoman is set to face off with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s family members: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, and Kylie.