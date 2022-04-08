Blac Chyna Ready To Expose Kim Kardashian's ‘Extreme Betrayal’ In Court Next Week
Blac Chyna is ready to take on Kris Jenner — the woman she once considered her “second mother” — and her former best friend Kim Kardashian and prove they “abused their power to get her No. 1 hit show canceled.”
The 33-year-old businesswoman is set to face off with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s family members: Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé, and Kylie.
Chyna accuses Kris and her daughters of spreading lies that she abused Rob. In court, she says they worked together to convince network execs to cancel her reality show, Rob & Chyna.
The execs ended up canceling the show which Chyna claims cost her nearly a million in pay. She believes the Kardashian/Jenner family’s lies cost her over a hundred million in lost wages.
Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s powerhouse attorney, tells Radar her client is “after over 4 1/2 years, Chyna is very thankful to be one week away from proving to a Los Angeles jury that all four defendants — Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — abused their power.”
Chyna’s lawyer adds, “Although Kris Jenner was the ringleader, her three daughters all played a role in getting Chyna’s show canceled, to their immense financial benefit. And they knew they did not have the legal right to cancel Chyna’s show.”
Ciani tells us, “The ruse was so elaborate and conniving that they even instructed the Bunim Murray film crew not to have Chyna in any shots, while they told Chyna she was still filming for Season 2 of “Rob & Chyna” and for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.
“Chyna went from being the star on E!’s No.1 hit show at $92,500 per episode, to being off the airwaves entirely,” the reality star's lawyer tells us.
Chyna claims the Kardashian/Jenner family’s conduct was “emotionally devastating to her.” Ciani says “Kris Jenner was like a second mother to Chyna and Kim had been her BFF for years.”
“The extreme betrayal and humiliation felt by Chyna, after discovering the truth about what the defendants did to her, lingers to this day,” she adds.
As Radar first reported, Chyna is set to take the stand to testify against her ex and his famous family. She is also planning to grill Ryan Seacrest — who was the EP on her show — about what led to the cancelation.