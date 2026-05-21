Billy Joel Slams Movie Biopic About His Life Helmed by 'Michael' Editor and Refuses to Hand Over Music Rights

Ripp also clarified that he and Ottman have "tremendous respect for Billy Joel" and have never "claimed to control or possess rights to" Joel's "iconic songs."

He also said Small saved his life after the second attempt, at which point they reconciled.

News of Billy & Me comes nearly a year to the day after Joel canceled the rest of his 2025 shows due to the neurological condition, normal pressure hydrocephalus, which had affected his "hearing, vision, and balance."

He returned to the stage in January to play for a crowd at a Florida amphitheater.

Radar told how insiders feared a full-on comeback while battling a potentially deadly brain disorder could be deadly.

"Billy was uplifted by the performance in Florida," a source said. "But people around him are terrified that if he rushes his return, it could kill him."