EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bob Thornton's Ego Erupts — How Star's Head is Bursting Out of His 10-Gallon Hat After Striking Rich With 'Landman'

Billy Bob Thornton's role as a Texas oilman in the megahit series Landman is giving him a swelled head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan drama premiered in November, and insiders said its record-breaking ratings have Paramount+ bending over backward to keep the 70-year-old happy. The cocky star, who hasn't had a big hit in years, loves getting the royal treatment.

"Billy knows he's the key to the popularity of the show and he's got these boys over a barrel," a source said of the former Mr. Angelina Jolie. "So he's taking the opportunity to make the most of this opportunity."