Billy Bob Thornton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Bob Thornton's Ego Erupts — How Star's Head is Bursting Out of His 10-Gallon Hat After Striking Rich With 'Landman'

Billy Bob Thornton's ego has surged as 'Landman' success fuels confidence and outsized swagger.
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton's ego has surged as 'Landman' success fuels confidence and outsized swagger.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 2 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Billy Bob Thornton's role as a Texas oilman in the megahit series Landman is giving him a swelled head, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan drama premiered in November, and insiders said its record-breaking ratings have Paramount+ bending over backward to keep the 70-year-old happy. The cocky star, who hasn't had a big hit in years, loves getting the royal treatment.

"Billy knows he's the key to the popularity of the show and he's got these boys over a barrel," a source said of the former Mr. Angelina Jolie. "So he's taking the opportunity to make the most of this opportunity."

Success Sending Thornton Sky-High

Taylor Sheridan's drama 'Landman' elevated Billy Bob Thornton's profile as insiders cited record ratings, driving special treatment.
And while Thornton has had more than his share of success in the past – especially with his Oscar-winning film Sling Blade way back in 1996 – he's never enjoyed the kind of leading-man accolades he's getting playing Tommy Norris on Landman.

"He's got his swagger on and is really loving playing the role of the big boss – on screen and off," a snitch said.

Now his diva demands escalate every time he gets another rave review, and he's demanding the kind of special meals, on-set accommodations and treatment the former Arkansas good ol' boy would never have dreamed of in the past, a source said.

Studios Bend to Thornton

Paramount+ executives credited Demi Moore casting momentum among others to Thornton's top billing on 'Landman.'
"He's being treated like a king because everybody knows if they lose him there will be no show at all," a source said. "Execs don't want another Kevin Costner/Yellowstone situation where they piss off the star and lose the show in the process."

"That's why they're rolling out the red carpet and Billy Bob's happy to dance on it."

According to the source, having his name at the top of credits has also allowed producers to lure other A-list stars, including Jon Hamm, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia and Sam Elliott, to join the show's cast.

"Paramount and the producers know that Billy goes, so do the viewers – and so do his costars," the insider said. "So they're willing to do whatever it takes to keep him happy."

