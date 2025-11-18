Angelina Jolie's Ex Billy Bob Thornton Calls Wearing the Actress' Blood Around His Neck 'One of the Greatest Times of My Life' — But Denies Being a 'Vampire'

While some fans were all-in on Jolie and Thornton's romance, others found the couple disturbing, particularly due to a rumor alleging they wore necklaces containing each other's blood, sparking further and more outlandish claims about them being "vampires."

During a recent interview, Thornton set the record straight on their eyebrow-raising "romantic little idea."

"We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them," Thornton explained. "That's a romantic little idea, and that's all that was. But by the time it's over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff."