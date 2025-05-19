Inside Bill Murray's Hellish Experience Shooting 'Lost in Translation' — And How Sexual Harassment And Covid Have Finally 'Humbled' Him

In a new interview, Johansson recalled how her time working alongside Murray went, and how he was dealing with plenty of issues in 2002.

“Bill was in a hard place. Everybody was on tenterhooks around him, including our director and the full crew, because he was dealing with his... stuff," the Jurassic World Rebirth actress said.

According to Johansson, she had never been confronted with a fellow movie star in that kind of "headspace," as all of the attention was on him.