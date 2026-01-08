Your tip
RadarOnline
Bill Hader

Bill Hader Splits With Ali Wong Weeks After Tense Encounter with Nick Reiner at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party

picture of Bill Hader and Ali Wong
Source: MEGA

Bill Hader has split from fellow comic Ali Wong after two years of dating.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Bill Hader has split from fellow comic Ali Wong, weeks after his tense encounter with Nick Reiner at a star-studded party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple called time on their relationship after two years of dating, citing work commitments.

Romance Over After Two Years

picture of Bill Hader and Ali Wong
Source: MEGA

Hader and Wong cited work commitments as a big reason behind their break-up.

An insider claimed: "It was too difficult to make the relationship work with Ali's upcoming stand-up tour and Bill’s film and TV projects this year.

"They're now focusing on work and their kids, while still supporting each other."

The source added that despite the split, things remain "very amicable," with the exes described as friends who continue to stay in touch.

The Saturday Night Live alum's break-up with Wong, 43, comes amid a particularly difficult period for Hader, 47, following a tense encounter with Nick Reiner, son of director Rob Reiner, at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party, hours before Nick allegedly murdered his parents.

Hader Left 'Horrified'

picture of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his father Rob Reiner and mother Michele Singer hours after a confrontation with Hader.

According to eyewitnesses, Nick reportedly "interrupted Hader" at the party and seemed annoyed when the Barry star told him he was "in the middle of a private conversation."

"Nick just stood there and stared before storming off," a source claimed of the 32-year-old's reaction to Hader's remark. The insider noted the exchange left fellow partygoers concerned

A source at the time described how Hader was "horrified" and "extremely sad" over the deaths of Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer.

An insider added: "Bill doesn't want this tragedy to be made about him, and any disagreement he may have had with Nick, Bill is refusing to talk about it."

Hader Will Never Speak About Nick Reiner

Picture of Bill Hader
Source: MEGA

Insider close to Hader say he will never speak about the incident with Nick Reiner out of respect for his late parents.

The insider continued: "Bill, like everyone who saw Rob and Michele at the party, is horrified over what happened and is extremely sad that what went down actually went down.

"With total respect for Rob and Michele and their family, Bill is not going to talk about his interaction with Nick publicly."

The source said Hader "doesn't want to be connected to this story over a few-minute interaction at a party that was meant to be fun and festive."

Hader was previously married to filmmaker Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2017, with whom he shares three children. He previously dated Anna Kendrick, 40, and Rachel Bilson, 44.

picture of Ali Wong
Source: MEGA

Wong started dating Hader following her divorce from Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares two daughters.

The funnyman was first linked with Wong in 2022, following her divorce from Justin Hakuta, with whom she shares two daughters. Hader and Wong had previously voiced characters in 2016's The Angry Birds Movie

In April 2023, the couple confirmed their romance after the actor revealed at the season 4 premiere of Barry that his girlfriend convinced him to make time for a much-needed getaway.

"My girlfriend and I were talking, and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go," Hader said.

Hader said he recently went with her to Wong's hometown of San Francisco, but quipped, "that doesn't really count."

While the two have kept a low profile, they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles in September.

