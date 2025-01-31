See Bella Hadid Risk FROSTBITE As She Strips to Barely-There Bikini and Cowboy Boots for Red-Hot Snowy Photoshoot Ahead of Valentine's Day
Bella Hadid is not letting the snowy weather get in the way of showing off her sizzling figure.
The 28-year-old donned a teeny red bikini and added a pair of cowboy boots as she posed it up while battling the freezing temperature, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Victoria's Secret model gave fans a look at her behind as she moved around the show, at one point squatting and rolling around in it as well.
She captioned: "Camera roll from the first day of the new year.
"Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin."
Fans were loving the star's sexy batch of Instagram photos, as one praised: "My jaw dropped!"
Another added: "You are gorgeous!" as a third responded, "Melt that show, queen!"
Hadid clearly seems to be in a better mood these days, especially after finding herself tangled in the Adidas Munich Olympics ad campaign controversy.
Last summer, the shoe company revealed the retro-inspired ad focused on the 1972 games – the same event 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered by eight Palestinian terrorists.
Following brutal backlash, Hadid responded: "I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.
"I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.”
Hadid then called out Adidas, raging the company "should have known," and "I should have done more research, so that I too would have known and understood and spoken up."
Hadid, whose father is Palestinian-American real-estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, added: "As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong. I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent."
"Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are," she said.
Adidas had previously apologized to Hadid and other models featured in the campaign.
Two months before Adidas-gate, Hadid also faced backlash after model and social media coach, Polina Nioly Pushkareva, accused the star's team of mistreating her at the Cannes Film Festival.
She claimed: "It is your most important day and you wear your first ever couture dress in Cannes Red Carpet. You stand in your hotel in line for the car for the carpet. And Bella Hadid's bodyguards scream at everyone 'MOVE', push to the sides and step on your dress so it rips off."
While Pushkareva praise "incredible," Hadid, she added: "... This idea of celebrities being more important than others is insane. Other people alsoo spend money on their outfits, have a teams of 20 people, spend money to get ready.
"They also stress out, but celebrities still think it’s more important for them to walk on the Red Carpet."