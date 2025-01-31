Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Bella Hadid

See Bella Hadid Risk FROSTBITE As She Strips to Barely-There Bikini and Cowboy Boots for Red-Hot Snowy Photoshoot Ahead of Valentine's Day

Split photos of Bella Hadid
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

Bella Hadid and no issue dealing with the cold weather as she rolled around in the snow in a red bikini.

Jan. 30 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bella Hadid is not letting the snowy weather get in the way of showing off her sizzling figure.

The 28-year-old donned a teeny red bikini and added a pair of cowboy boots as she posed it up while battling the freezing temperature, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
bella hadid risk frostbite bikini cowboy boots photoshoot valentines day bellahadid
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

Hadid showed off her figure in a tiny red bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

The Victoria's Secret model gave fans a look at her behind as she moved around the show, at one point squatting and rolling around in it as well.

She captioned: "Camera roll from the first day of the new year.

"Wrap yourself in nature and love, no matter where you wander this winter. Hydrating scents and silky fabrics for your frost-kissed skin."

Article continues below advertisement
bella hadid risk frostbite bikini cowboy boots photoshoot valentines day bellahadid
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

The model played in the snow for the photo shoot while in freezing cold weather.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were loving the star's sexy batch of Instagram photos, as one praised: "My jaw dropped!"

Another added: "You are gorgeous!" as a third responded, "Melt that show, queen!"

Hadid clearly seems to be in a better mood these days, especially after finding herself tangled in the Adidas Munich Olympics ad campaign controversy.

Last summer, the shoe company revealed the retro-inspired ad focused on the 1972 games – the same event 11 Israeli athletes and coaches were murdered by eight Palestinian terrorists.

Article continues below advertisement
bellahadid
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

Fans were left drooling over the sizzling photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Following brutal backlash, Hadid responded: "I would never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind. In advance of the campaign’s release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972.

"I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign. Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.”

Hadid then called out Adidas, raging the company "should have known," and "I should have done more research, so that I too would have known and understood and spoken up."

Article continues below advertisement

Hadid, whose father is Palestinian-American real-estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, added: "As I always have, and always will, speak up for what I believe to be wrong. I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent."

"Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are," she said.

Adidas had previously apologized to Hadid and other models featured in the campaign.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Tom Selleck

Tom Selleck's 'Sad Final Days': How 'Washed-Up' Former 'Blue Bloods' Actor 'Celebrated' Turning 80 With SOLO Fast Food Meal — After We Told How He's Battling Obesity, the Blues and Career Death

Photo of Meghan Markle

Fans Ask What is Going on With Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring As Duchess' Band Is Seen 'Altered for FOURTH Time' — After She Was Heckled Over 'Harry Secret Split' Rumors

Article continues below advertisement
bella hadid risk frostbite bikini cowboy boots photoshoot valentines day bellahadid
Source: @BELLAHADID/INSTAGRAM

The model matched her red hot bikini with a pair of cowboy boots.

Two months before Adidas-gate, Hadid also faced backlash after model and social media coach, Polina Nioly Pushkareva, accused the star's team of mistreating her at the Cannes Film Festival.

She claimed: "It is your most important day and you wear your first ever couture dress in Cannes Red Carpet. You stand in your hotel in line for the car for the carpet. And Bella Hadid's bodyguards scream at everyone 'MOVE', push to the sides and step on your dress so it rips off."

While Pushkareva praise "incredible," Hadid, she added: "... This idea of celebrities being more important than others is insane. Other people alsoo spend money on their outfits, have a teams of 20 people, spend money to get ready.

"They also stress out, but celebrities still think it’s more important for them to walk on the Red Carpet."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.