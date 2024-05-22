EXPOSED: Bella Hadid Accused of Treating Non-A-Listers Like 'Second-Class Citizens' at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid has been accused of treating less famous people and non-A-listers as "second-class citizens" after an alleged altercation between the supermodel's security team and a Russian influencer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It is your most important day and you wear your first ever couture dress in Cannes Red Carpet," Pushkareva wrote in a video posted on Instagram and TikTok. "You stand in your hotel in line for the car for the carpet. And Bella Hadid's bodyguards scream at everyone 'MOVE', push to the sides and step on your dress so it rips off."

In the caption, Pushkareva added, "Bella is incredible, she has a really good vibe, but this idea of celebrities being more important than others is insane. Other people ALSO spend money on their outfits, have a teams of 20 people, spend money to get ready. They also stress out, but celebrities still think it’s more important for them to walk on the Red Carpet."

"Every time I shoot in public places with my team, I always apologise to everyone for bothering them. Of course, we’re not trying to push anyone, because what we’re doing DOES NOT mean it’s everyone else’s problem and people should stop doing their stuff for you. You can see me awkwardly smiling cause I know that hundreds of cameras see this situation, I did tell her bodyguard that he damaged my dress and he was like 'but you understand the situation.'"