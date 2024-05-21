Nearly Nude: Bella Hadid Turns Heads at Cannes in Braless See-through Saint Laurent Dress for 'The Apprentice' Premiere
Supermodel Bella Hadid stunned the crowd at Cannes this week when she appeared nearly nude in a braless and see-through Saint Laurent dress for her first public event in more than one year, RadarOnline.com can report.
Hadid, 27, shared her striking appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 premiere of The Apprentice in France on Monday.
After a yearlong absence from the limelight, Hadid chose a sheer brown Saint Laurent dress that caught everyone's attention.
Crafted from sheer, stretchy hosiery fabric, Hadid's midi dress showcased a daring design. The dress featured a plunging neckline, a see-through bodice, and a transparent skirt with a control-top hemline.
The supermodel’s bold fashion choice highlighted Hadid's much-anticipated return to the world of high-profile events.
The Orabella fragrance founder also completed her ensemble with glossy Saint Laurent heels and exquisite Chopard jewelry that added a touch of elegance to her red carpet look.
Meanwhile, her hair was styled in glamorous Old Hollywood waves and Hadid exuded confidence as she stepped back into the spotlight after her lengthy hiatus.
As RadarOnline.com noted, Hadid took a hiatus from both her modeling career and public appearances after she faced health challenges that included a startling battle with Lyme disease.
The supermodel’s surprising presence at Cannes this week marked a significant moment as she embraced the glamour and excitement of the prestigious film festival once again.
Known for her impeccable style choices, Hadid has graced the Cannes red carpet in several iconic looks over the years.
From a memorable plunging black Schiaparelli gown to a daring high-slit red dress from Alexandre Vauthier Couture, the supermodel consistently made a statement with her fashion-forward outfits at the France film festival.
Prior to her appearance at Cannes this week, Hadid had last attended a public event in March 2023 when she attended the opening of Stanton Social Prime at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipated Hadid’s return to the red carpet, and her latest stunning moment at Cannes no doubt reignited excitement for the model’s future appearances.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hadid’s jaw-dropping appearance at Cannes this week also came just one month after the model settled a federal lawsuit for alleged copyright infringement connected to an Instagram post.
Chosen Figure LLC, a photography and licensing company, claimed that one of their photographers took a photo of Hadid outside the model’s apartment in August 2020. The company also said a copyright was obtained for the image.
The company claimed that Hadid then took the photo and posted it to her Instagram page without paying a license fee or asking for permission.
Chosen Figure argued that Hadid received a direct “financial benefit” from publishing the image on her social media. In addition, the company said it ruined their chances of licensing the image and making money off the image.
The parties settled the dispute outside of federal court in April for an undisclosed sum.