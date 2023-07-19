Splitsville: Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman Call It Quits After 2 Years
It's a wrap for Bella Hadid and longtime boyfriend Marc Kalman. RadarOnline.com has learned the supermodel and art director parted ways in the spring, marking the end of the couple's two-year relationship.
Sources close to the catwalk icon said there was no bitter blowup between the exes, explaining their connection simply fizzled out despite still having feelings for each other.
"They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things," the tipster told Entertainment Tonight. "Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Bella for comment.
The former flames met in New York City and it was reported that Marc was often the "creative behind many fashion projects and they crossed paths several times" before taking their relationship to the next level.
Meanwhile, another insider set the record straight about her well-being, claiming she is on medical leave and not in rehab.
"Bella is in daily treatment for Lyme disease," they said, clarifying, "Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Dua Lipa's Ex-Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Causes Concern With Threatening Messages After She Debuts New Man
- Model Bella Hadid Slapped With Federal Lawsuit Over Instagram Post Weeks After Balenciaga Scandal
- ‘This Is A Massive Scandal’: Bethenny Frankel Questions Why Kim Kardashian & Bella Hadid Have Yet To Sever Ties With Balenciaga
The former Victoria's Secret Angel and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were both diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 and she has been candid about her symptoms and treatments.
"It was really emotional for me. I thought I was going to ride horses for the rest of my life. But everything happens for a reason, that's my motto now, and I'm so happy to be where I am," Bella told The Telegraph about how her battle with Lyme disease impacted her trajectory.
Bella appears to be remaining in good spirits after reaching a sobriety milestone in March with a fun night out in Las Vegas sans-booze, hitting the slots for a quick snap during her trip.
"5 months no alcohol today," she captioned a video of herself dancing.