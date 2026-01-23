Bari Weiss Putting Personal Podcast On Pause To Focus on Embattled New Role at CBS News — As Ratings and Her Credibility at Network Plummet

The embattled new CBS News editor-in-chief has announced she is putting her personal podcast on hold, RadarOnline.com can confirm, for reasons she "thinks and hopes" listeners will understand.

Weiss has had a rough start to her tenure as CBS News new editor-in-chief.

It's not a lie – Weiss is pausing Honestly, the flagship podcast she started at her The Free Press website.

In an audio message to fans, she explained: "Honestly is taking a little bit of a pause. I know, it’s hard to hear that, it’s definitely hard for me to do that because I love doing this show, but I think, and I hope that you’ll understand why."

If they don't understand, she also explained, well, honestly: "As you may have heard, if you have an internet connection, I’ve also taken on a new role. And that’s as editor-in-chief of CBS News.

"It’s a huge responsibility, and it’s an extraordinary opportunity to bring the values that drive this show and that drive The Free Press into a much bigger arena.