Troubled Bam Margera Making Shock Return to 'Jackass' Franchise 5 Years after Being Kicked Out for Booze and Drug Issues
Jan. 9 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Bam Margera is making a return to the Jackass franchise, five years after being booted out by producers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The troubled star, 46, is set to feature in the recently announced new Jackass movie alongside original pranksters including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O.
'Jackass Is Back!'
Knoxville, 54, announced the new movie on social media earlier this week, and it's now being reported that old and previously unseen footage featuring Margera is set to be included in the film.
A source claimed Jackass producers reached out to Margera's team late last year to let them know of the new installment.
It's expected to bring back some of the franchise’s most classic stunts, using old and new material, and Margera could potentially feature in the present day.
Knoxville said: "Well, a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang.
"We wanted to let you know that this summer, Jackass is back... More to come, but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"
Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville and Paramount
In response to Knoxville's announcement of the film, Steve-O, 51, said: Yeah dude!!!"
Margera, who has been in and out of rehab since 2009, was cut from Jackass Forever in 2021 due to issues with substance abuse, allegedly violating his contract.
Last summer, he distanced himself from the franchise again and said, "You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another."
Margera later went on to sue Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, and distributor Paramount over wrongful termination.
The lawsuit alleged that Margera had been "coerced" into signing the agreement and that he had been taking Adderall as a prescription for a decade. A settlement was reached in 2022.
Margera Arrested Twice
The following year, Margera was arrested twice, first for allegedly kicking his girlfriend during a domestic dispute, then weeks later for causing a drunken scene at a Burbank restaurant where his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, and their son Phoenix were dining.
Following a DUI parole violation, he was released from prison in September and entered short-term treatment.
Late last year, Margera reunited with close pal and Jackass veteran Chris Pontius, the latter sharing photos of them together on Instagram, indicating he had gotten his life back on track.
Speaking last year, Margera told how years of boozing saw him nearly lose his legs.
He said, "You know, in 2013, the doctor said they were dry-rotted rubber bands from alcohol abuse so I kind of lost hope. But now they are back to 100 per cent. I'm skating again.
"My passion's back, and I know that if I just focus on skateboarding, then everything else comes along with it. You know, when you love what you do, and people can see that.
"That's when everything else comes with it. You know, I'm a 100 percent skateboarder, so I'm just gonna stick to that unless I'm too injured.”
The new Jackass film will be released in theaters on June 26.