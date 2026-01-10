Troubled Bam Margera Making Shock Return to 'Jackass' Franchise 5 Years after Being Kicked Out for Booze and Drug Issues

The troubled star, 46, is set to feature in the recently announced new Jackass movie alongside original pranksters including Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O .

Bam Margera is making a return to the Jackass franchise, five years after being booted out by producers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Margera has struggled with addiction issues and has been in and out of rehab since 2009.

Knoxville, 54, announced the new movie on social media earlier this week, and it's now being reported that old and previously unseen footage featuring Margera is set to be included in the film.

A source claimed Jackass producers reached out to Margera's team late last year to let them know of the new installment.

It's expected to bring back some of the franchise’s most classic stunts, using old and new material, and Margera could potentially feature in the present day.

Knoxville said: "Well, a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang.

"We wanted to let you know that this summer, Jackass is back... More to come, but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"