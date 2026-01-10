EXCLUSIVE: 'Fake Face' Bradley Cooper Savagely Mocked for Trying to Brush Off Plastic Surgery Rumors — With Critics Using 'A-Team'-Inspired Nickname to Mock Star

The speculation has followed Cooper, 51, through the promotional circuit for his latest film, Is This Thing On?, and recently intensified after he addressed the chatter during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Will Arnett , Jason Bateman , and Sean Hayes.

Bradley Cooper is facing a new wave of ridicule over persistent plastic surgery rumors, with critics branding him "Fakeman" in a twist to the name of his 'Faceman' character in The A-Team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cooper stopped short of confirming or denying any cosmetic procedures, but acknowledged the reaction to his appearance has been unavoidable, saying he has been repeatedly stopped by people telling him how "good" he looks and admitting the attention has been "crazy."

A source said about those around Cooper refusing to believe he hasn't gone under the knife to tighten up his face: "The nickname he's now been given is 'Fakeman' because disguises were literally that character's thing. Everyone thinks Bradley's got a new, false face, and he is almost playing another role by suggesting he hasn't."

Another insider added: "He can try his best to laugh off these rumors, but his nickname has stuck because fans feel the change is obvious."