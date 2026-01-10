EXCLUSIVE: 'Fake Face' Bradley Cooper Savagely Mocked for Trying to Brush Off Plastic Surgery Rumors — With Critics Using 'A-Team'-Inspired Nickname to Mock Star
Jan. 9 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Bradley Cooper is facing a new wave of ridicule over persistent plastic surgery rumors, with critics branding him "Fakeman" in a twist to the name of his 'Faceman' character in The A-Team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The speculation has followed Cooper, 51, through the promotional circuit for his latest film, Is This Thing On?, and recently intensified after he addressed the chatter during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes.
Cooper's 'Change Is Obvious'
Cooper stopped short of confirming or denying any cosmetic procedures, but acknowledged the reaction to his appearance has been unavoidable, saying he has been repeatedly stopped by people telling him how "good" he looks and admitting the attention has been "crazy."
A source said about those around Cooper refusing to believe he hasn't gone under the knife to tighten up his face: "The nickname he's now been given is 'Fakeman' because disguises were literally that character's thing. Everyone thinks Bradley's got a new, false face, and he is almost playing another role by suggesting he hasn't."
Another insider added: "He can try his best to laugh off these rumors, but his nickname has stuck because fans feel the change is obvious."
The rumors first gained traction in October when Cooper was filmed during press appearances, and a clip shared by E! News went viral.
Social media users fixated on Cooper's smoother complexion, sharper jawline, and more pronounced cheekbones, with some comparing his look to Barry Manilow and Cillian Murphy, while others said he simply looked "different."
Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
During the SmartLess episode, Arnett raised the subject directly, acknowledging how fans have become convinced Cooper has gone under the knife, before saying he hates "bulls---" rumors.
Adding fuel to the debate, cosmetic surgeon Gerard Lambe, who has never treated Cooper, analyzed the actor's appearance and admitted it could be the result of highly skilled cosmetic work.
Lambe speculated Cooper may have undergone subtle procedures such as jaw tightening or a lower facelift, possibly involving advanced techniques that lift a layer beneath the skin.
He also suggested a minor eye-related procedure, noting Cooper's eyes appear wider and more open, while praising the alleged work as natural and well executed.
Wedding Talk With Gigi Hadid Adds To Spotlight
The renewed focus on Cooper's looks comes as his personal life also hits headlines. He has been dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, 30, since October 2023, despite their 21-year age gap.
Sources said the couple is planning to marry this year.
"Bradley has gone directly to Gigi's family to show his intentions were genuine and ask for their blessing to marry her," the insider claimed. "He wanted to make it clear that his commitment to Gigi is long-term and that he sees a real future together, including building a family life with her in New York."
Cooper is also said to have shared his plans with his mother, Gloria Campano, while Hadid is understood to have discussed the relationship with her father, Mohamed Hadid.
The pair are said to be motivated to settle down by wanting to bring together their families, with Cooper sharing daughter Lea De Seine with model Irina Shayk, while Hadid has daughter Khai Malik with her ex Zayn Malik.