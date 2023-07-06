Australian Minister Blasts Don Jr. as a 'Sore Loser' After Canceled Speaking Tour, Says 'Poor Ticket Sales' Are to Blame
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil called out Donald Trump Jr. in a series of now-deleted tweets following suggestions his Australia speaking tour had been postponed due to visa delays, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Later this week, the eldest son of former president Donald Trump was scheduled to take the stage at an event in Sydney organized by the group Turning Point Australia.
Organizers announced on Thursday that his appearance at the Aware Super Theatre had been postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."
"It seems America isn't the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps… 😂 Announcement & more info coming soon about the postponement of the tour," they wrote. "Hold onto your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more. #CancelCulture."
This development was announced while a change.org petition calling for Trump Jr. to be banned from the country had garnered nearly 22,000 signatures as of last night.
The following morning, O'Neil took to Twitter stating that he was given the green light to make the trip.
"Geez, Donald Trump Jr. is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square but he says it was stolen. Now he's trying to blame the Australian Government for his poor ticket sales and canceled tour," she wrote.
"Donald Trump Jr. has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn't get canceled. He's just a big baby, who isn't very popular," another now-scrubbed Twitter post read.
Trump Jr., meanwhile, has not yet commented on the tour's postponement while O'Neil's office later confirmed the tweets were deleted.
Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson reposted her Twitter barbs, adding, "It's good to see these childish tweets have now been deleted. The Minister should leave the woke tweets to Labor backbenchers and get back to focusing on the serious national security challenges facing Australia."
Meanwhile, Trump Jr. has continued to show support for his father amid his pursuit to win the 2024 Republican nomination for president.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that amid his coinciding legal battles, Trump has been on the search for a new lawyer like his late fixer, Roy Cohn, to help him fight off the criminal charges in Florida over his alleged mishandling of classified documents after two of his lawyers resigned.