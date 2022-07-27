'So Uncomfortable!' Audrina Patridge Claims She Was 'Pressured' To Kiss Sean Stewart To Lock In Third Season Of 'The Hills'
The Hills star Audrina Patridge accused producers of persuading her to kiss Sean Stewart while dishing on the show's fakery in an explosive interview, Radar has learned.
While chatting with David Yontef, the MTV alum, 37, spilled the tea about one awkward season 2 moment that stuck with her.
"I went on this date with Sean Stewart," she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, admitting they hit it off as friends.
Patridge raved over his "nice and funny" personality and admitted they had a "great time" together, but alleged that producers "kept wanting to take it to another level."
"I was pressured to kiss him for all of us in order to get a third season," Patridge claimed, noting she eventually agreed because she didn't want to disappoint.
"That's a lot of pressure and I never kissed anyone on this show, except for Justin [Bobby], why am I going to kiss Sean? It's so random," she continued.
"That was really hard to watch [back] because you could see it in my face and my body language and everything, how I was so uncomfortable and how I didn't want to do it."
Patridge, who first appeared on The Hills from 2006 to 2010, and then its reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, from 2019 to 2021, said not all the scenes are concocted to boost ratings. She highlighted they do, however, find ways to stir up drama or intrigue.
"If the main producer was there, we knew something was going down and he was there, usually to give us a little push because it had to be a good scene," she said.
So, what's the extent of that? "There definitely would be guidance and instigating, a lot of manipulation, but it was all for entertainment," she dished. "And we all knew that."
The mom of one, who shares daughter Kirra with ex Corey Bohan, pointed out that "whenever you're in a real relationship, that's not on a TV show, it's different when there's cameras."
She said, "It changes everything."
Patridge offered countless more behind-the-scenes bombshells in new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again.
It hit shelves this week on July 26.