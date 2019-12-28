Audrina's Nightmare: Patridge Ordered To Pay Ex $35k In Attorney Fees Amid Custody Battle Corey Bohan gets legal victory in ongoing court battle with 'The Hills' star.

The Hills star Audrina Patridge will have to fork up $35,000 to pay for her ex Corey Bohan‘s attorney fees related to the domestic violence allegations she filed against him, RadarOnline can report exclusively.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, a judge on Dec 19, 2019 ruled in favor of Bohan, and ordered Patridge to pay more than half of Bohan’s $53,194 legal bill.

Patridge initially filed a restraining order against Bohan on July 18, 2019 and claimed the snowboarder abused their 3-year old daughter, Kirra.

After seven days of hearings that occurred over six months, Bohan prevailed in the domestic violence case against him after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges.

Bohan then filed a motion to order Patridge to pay his attorney’s fees. While the judge agreed Patridge should pay $35,000 of the fees because the reality TV star could afford to fork up the money, the judge denied Bohan’s motion for an additional $10,000 in sanctions against the reality TV star.

“In reviewing his evidence regarding the request for fees, the court concludes the amount of fees incurred and requested by the Respondent (Bohan) is reasonable,” the judge said in the Ddc. 19 ruling. “The current Income and Expense Declarations on file, show that the Respondent has a gross income of close to $2,000 per month and the Petitioner (Patridge) has a gross monthly income of over $34,000 per month. Petitioner has other assets that total close to $750,000. Court finds that the Petitioner has an ability to pay a contributory share of the Respondent’s attorney fees and cost. The court finds the Respondent has a need for a contribution toward those expenses.”

The ugly custody battle between the former couple has been costly. According to court documents, Bohan has paid over $60,000 in lawyer’s fees and other costs, while Patridge has spent more than $156,000.