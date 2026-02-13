EXCLUSIVE: Ashleigh Banfield Used Her CNN Email to Lust Over 'Single' Jeffrey Epstein — 3 Years After Pedo's Conviction for Underage Prostitution
Ashleigh Banfield appeared to ask about Jeffrey Epstein's relationship status three years after he was convicted of soliciting a child for prostitution in Florida.
The topic arose during an email conversation obtained by RadarOnline.com between the journalist and media marketing mogul Peggy Siegal regarding a premiere for a Matt Damon film.
What Did Ashleigh Banfield Allegedly Say in the Emails?
"Won't make the movie..but may try for party..is that still ok?" Banfield allegedly wrote in December 2012, according to the emails. "And is your friend Jeffrey still single? Xo Ash."
In a separate email, Epstein privately asked Siegal "why" Banfield had been asking if he was single.
Siegal replied: "Because she is a desperate single sexy smart newly dumped single mom looking for love in all the wrong places. She was married to Stanley Shuman's wife Sydney's cheating son. And you are totally ha nsome [sic]...and smart and have a few bucks. Not a tough call."
Epstein responded: "i didn't think it was for her/ agghh. ill be back on sat in ny. 8th – 12th."
Jeffrey Epstein Warned to Bring 'Age-Appropriate' Date to Event
Later in the email chain, Epstein and Siegal discussed a private screening of Les Misérables (2012) with Hugh Jackman, who was a star in the film, and Tom Hooper, the director.
When Epstein mentioned bringing a "plus one," Siegal asked him to "PLEASE bring age appropriate date with a last name," noting there were "too many high-profile people coming," including Barbara Walters, Howard Stern, Glenn Close, and more.
Jeffrey Epstein's 2008 Conviction
Back in 2005, Epstein was accused of s-- trafficking girls as young as 14 years old.
Roughly three years later, Epstein pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the state of Florida, including one count of solicitation of prostitution and one count of solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18. As part of his plea deal, he was also ordered to register as a s-- offender.
After serving just over one year behind bars, he was released in July 2009.
Ashleigh Banfield Criticized Over Nancy Guthrie Case Comments
The release of Banfield's email comes shortly after she faced backlash for suggesting that Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law "may be" a "prime suspect" in her disappearance.
As Radar previously reported, Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni. She was reported missing to police on February 1 after she failed to show up for a scheduled meet-up with a friend to watch a livestreamed church service.
While Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos called any reporting suggesting there was a person of interest in the case "reckless," Banfield defended her claims.
"I stand by my reporting… as does my source, with whom I've conferred several times over the last 72 hours," she said in an email to Status on Thursday, February 12. "Nothing has changed."