Ashleigh Banfield Claims 'Blood Was Found Inside' Missing Nancy Guthrie's Home — And Back Doors Were Often Left 'Unlocked' Before Her Abduction
March 25 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Blood Inside Home
During a recent segment, journalist Ashleigh Banfield said multiple sources told her there was physical evidence inside the residence.
"My source told me on day three that there was blood found inside the home," she said. Banfield added a second insider backed up the claim, saying there was "definitely blood inside the home."
She later revealed where the alleged evidence was located, noting: "It is right in the front entrance of the home."
New details have emerged in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, with claims that blood was found inside her home and that key entry points may have been left unsecured, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The new claims come more than 50 days after Nancy vanished on February 1, deepening the mystery surrounding her case.
Open Access to the Home
Banfield also pointed to what sources said about the condition of the house when authorities arrived.
"My first source had told me that the back door was wide open," she noted. "My second source told me the back door's wide open."
She stressed the difference between a door being unlocked and fully open, explaining: "That's the reporting I got – not just unlocked, wide open."
According to Banfield, Nancy's family also told investigators she regularly left parts of her home unsecured.
"My source said back doors were routinely left open," she revealed, adding that multiple rear entry points may have been accessible.
'Bleeding Pretty Badly'
Forensic scientist Amy Santoro claimed Nancy was "bleeding pretty badly" after assessing the blood splatter at her home.
"What I can tell is that the blood is falling from a height, probably more than two feet," Santoro explained. "Whether that's from her hand, her arm, her face, I don't think we can tell. But I think it's an indication that she is bleeding very quickly."
"There's so much blood out there that I don't think you would see that distribution of blood with a slower bleed," she noted. "I think it shows that she really [was] bleeding pretty badly."
Possibly 'Carried Out of Her Home'
A retired special agent also weighed in on what the blood splatters could mean. Maureen O'Connell suggested Nancy was carried out of her home the night she disappeared.
"So, let's say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it's round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something," she explained in an interview with NewNation's Brian Entin. "There don't appear to be any voids."
"In my mind, she's wrapped up in something, and they're carrying her out," she added.