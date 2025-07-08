EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter Changes Career to Become Predator Catcher — With 'Modern Family' Actress Donning Wig to Snare Pedophile Sex Beasts in Undercover Stings

Actress Ariel Winter starred on the ABC hit Modern Family from age 11 through her teens – and now, at 27, the beauty is using herself as a bait to lure and entrap dangerous child sex predators, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Winter, who played Alex Dunphy on the show that ran from 2009 to 2020, has joined with the nonprofit Artists for Change to help expose child sex creeps, known as SCSA (Societal Crimes Sexual Abuse). She's been disguised as a 13-year-old girl luring a 31-year-old sex creep in an Oklahoma City sting operation.

The busts are documented on the YouTube docuseries SCSA Undercover.