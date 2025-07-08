EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter Changes Career to Become Predator Catcher — With 'Modern Family' Actress Donning Wig to Snare Pedophile Sex Beasts in Undercover Stings
Actress Ariel Winter starred on the ABC hit Modern Family from age 11 through her teens – and now, at 27, the beauty is using herself as a bait to lure and entrap dangerous child sex predators, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Winter, who played Alex Dunphy on the show that ran from 2009 to 2020, has joined with the nonprofit Artists for Change to help expose child sex creeps, known as SCSA (Societal Crimes Sexual Abuse). She's been disguised as a 13-year-old girl luring a 31-year-old sex creep in an Oklahoma City sting operation.
The busts are documented on the YouTube docuseries SCSA Undercover.
Undercover
The actress admitted: "It can be scary going up to men and talking to them about this kind of stuff. But it's worth it because these men have been ruining children's lives."
For her chilling, real-life role as prey for sickos, Winter wears a blond wig with side bangs, and in one scene sits on a bed in a kid-like bedroom as she lures a would-be molester, calling him "Daddy" in a childlike voice as they chat live on computers.
'Making A Difference'
"The reality is there are hundreds of kids every day – girls, boys as young as 7, going to walk to the store, going to walk to school – and they are targeted," she shared. "It's not always the creepy guy next door," but instead a "normal" man.
Winter is also filming with the entertainment industry's Scars Foundation, starting a 10-episode series in 2024 to raise awareness on child sex trafficking.
"If a grown-up sees the girl and says, 'That's wrong,' we are trying to stop them," Winter explained, "knowing that it can make a difference."