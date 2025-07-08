Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Ariel Winter
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter Changes Career to Become Predator Catcher — With 'Modern Family' Actress Donning Wig to Snare Pedophile Sex Beasts in Undercover Stings

ariel winter wears wig catch sex predators undercover role
Source: MEGA

Ariel Winter wears a wig in undercover stings aimed at catching sex predators with hidden cameras.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Actress Ariel Winter starred on the ABC hit Modern Family from age 11 through her teens – and now, at 27, the beauty is using herself as a bait to lure and entrap dangerous child sex predators, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Winter, who played Alex Dunphy on the show that ran from 2009 to 2020, has joined with the nonprofit Artists for Change to help expose child sex creeps, known as SCSA (Societal Crimes Sexual Abuse). She's been disguised as a 13-year-old girl luring a 31-year-old sex creep in an Oklahoma City sting operation.

The busts are documented on the YouTube docuseries SCSA Undercover.

Article continues below advertisement

Undercover

Article continues below advertisement
ariel winter wears wig catch sex predators undercover role
Source: MEGA

Winter went undercover in a hairpiece and called a predator 'Daddy' in the chilling series 'SCSA Undercover.'

Article continues below advertisement

The actress admitted: "It can be scary going up to men and talking to them about this kind of stuff. But it's worth it because these men have been ruining children's lives."

For her chilling, real-life role as prey for sickos, Winter wears a blond wig with side bangs, and in one scene sits on a bed in a kid-like bedroom as she lures a would-be molester, calling him "Daddy" in a childlike voice as they chat live on computers.

Article continues below advertisement

'Making A Difference'

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
michelle obamas flirtfest win back barack secret divorce rumors

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama Launches Shameless Flirtfests With Other Men to 'Wind Up Husband Barack' As Secret Divorce Rumors Keep Raging

split photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and crowd

EXCLUSIVE: How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Court Hearings Turned Into Seedy 'Ticketmaster of Trials' — With Abuse Testimony Ghouls Paying Fortunes to Access Public Galleries

Article continues below advertisement
ariel winter wears wig catch sex predators undercover role
Source: MEGA

Backed by Artists for Change and the Scars Foundation, Winter said: 'It's worth it because these men have been ruining children's lives.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"The reality is there are hundreds of kids every day – girls, boys as young as 7, going to walk to the store, going to walk to school – and they are targeted," she shared. "It's not always the creepy guy next door," but instead a "normal" man.

Winter is also filming with the entertainment industry's Scars Foundation, starting a 10-episode series in 2024 to raise awareness on child sex trafficking.

"If a grown-up sees the girl and says, 'That's wrong,' we are trying to stop them," Winter explained, "knowing that it can make a difference."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.