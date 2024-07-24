Ariana Madix Turns Heads in Makeup-Free Look — After Reality Star Dishes on ALL Her Cosmetic Procedures
Reality star Ariana Madix is being hailed as a "transparent queen" after coming clean on her cosmetic work.
Madix, 39, looked nearly unrecognizable when she was photographed in a casual, makeup-free look while running errands in Los Angeles, California, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 39-year-old recently returned home to Southern California from Fiji, where she hosted Season 6 of hit reality dating show Love Island.
In sharp contrast to her looks on the dating show, Madix dressed down to run errands on Tuesday, July 23, wearing a black oversized t-shirt, gray sweatpants and gold jewelry. The Vanderpump Rules cast member also showed off her natural beauty with a bare, makeup-free face and kept her blonde hair down and straight.
The Love Island host looked effortlessly cool — and her recent confession regarding her cosmetic surgery has garnered support from fans.
Madix earned the title of "transparent queen" by injector Molly Bailey after the reality star responded to an Instagram post speculating on what cosmetic procedures she's undergone. The video featured side-by-side "then and now" photos of Madix, highlighting subtle differences in her face.
Bailey wrote in her caption: "The apples of her cheeks remain full instead of flattening over time. Her undereyes appear rejuvenated and rested without puffiness or crowding. Her lip filler appears more noticeable, this is usually by choice. Her lips are still balanced with her other facial features."
"She has been open about her jawline contouring with minimally invasive liposuction. Again, it’s nearly invisible but enhances her natural softer jawline."
The video caught Madix's eye — and she had no problem with divulging her history of botox and fillers in the comment section.
Madix replied: "I'll tell you what I've had! you’re partially correct. tox in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck. ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor."
The Bravo fan favorite noted she's had "minimal lip filler" because her "face is too small to handle very much." She also said she had filler in her chin.
Madix added: "Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet ❤️❤️ hope this helps! I'll keep ya'll posted if I do anything else."
The TV host's honest comment received high praise from fans and Bailey, who noted in a follow-up post: "She’s the first celeb to comment on a 'What Have They Had?' video to confirm her work and shout out her provider instead of denying everything and asking for it to be removed."
One follower commented: "She's so iconic for this, I love her."
Another wrote: "Love her and love the honesty. And good on her for getting the right amount of lip filler for her face."
A third fan chimed in: "I love the way she owns it & even says who did her amazing work."