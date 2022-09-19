Archbishop Of Canterbury Accused Of Staring At Harry, Meghan As He Takes Swipe At Those Who 'Cling To Power & Privileges' In Poignant Sermon

"Leaders of loving service are still rarer," he continued, singing Elizabeth's praises before making the remark some have speculated was a dig at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Welby went on, "But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are long forgotten."

Footage appeared to show him looking close to where Harry and his wife were sitting behind the royal's dad, King Charles III, as they bid farewell to her Majesty.

Some viewers were convinced Welby was calling out the couple, who have been very vocal about their controversial decision to step away from royal life as they continue to come forward with shocking claims about the mistreatment they allegedly faced.